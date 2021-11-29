Jaime Lozano Takes The Lucille Lortel With The Familia With A One Night Only Concert

Jaime Lozano is taking the Lucille Lortel stage with a concert full of stories and songs featuring his "Familia," an all-Latinx/Latino/Latine lineup of the best Broadway and Off-Broadway performers including Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), Marina Pires (On Your Feet!), and Cedric Leiba, Jr. (Carmen La Cubana); and also an all Latinx band formed by Ruben Rodríguez (bass), Jhoely Garay (guitar) and Joel Mateo (drums).

In his engaging signature style, the concert addresses the meaningful theme of the immigrant experience in the United States through stories and songs, about finding a new home, learning a new language, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, missing their native land and what it means to celebrate Navidad as an immigrant in a new country, created in collaboration with some of the most exciting musical theater writers of today - Neena Beber, Georgie Castilla, Nancy Cheser, Michael Cooper, Florencia Cuenca, David Davila, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Marina Pires, and Noemi de la Puente - and featuring favorites from his album Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant, released digitally by Broadway Records in October 2020.

Born in Monterrey, Mexico. Jaime is an accomplished musician, vocal coach, composer, arranger, orchestrator, musical producer and musical theatre director considered by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as the "next big thing" on Broadway. Jaime is one of the five artists selected for the 2020-2022 Joe's Pub Working Group residency and one of the artists selected as part of The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. He is a JACK Residence Artist 2021. Selected works: Tlatelolco, Myths, The Yellow Brick Road (Off-Broadway and National Tour), Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 "Best of Fest" Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France and Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), Present Perfect (Live & In Color).

Albums: "Tlatelolco" (producer, composer, lyricist), "Carols for a Cure 2010" (arranger, orchestrator), R.Evolución Latina's "Dare to Go Beyond" (arranger, orchestrator, music director), Florencia Cuenca's "Aquí - Los Nuevos Standards" (producer, arranger, music director), Doreen Montalvo's "American Soul / Latin Heart" (producer, arranger, orchestrator, music director), "A Never-Ending Line" (producer, composer, arranger, orchestrator), these last two released by Broadway Records. Director: The Last Five Years (Spanish World Premiere), Into the Woods, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Fantasticks, Jekyll & Hyde (Mexican World Premiere), Songs for a New World (Spanish World Premiere), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; as well as his very own works Tlatelolco, Myths and Con Amor...Isa Colibrí.

Jaime has performed sold-out shows at Two River Theater, Joe's Pub, The Green Room 42, and Feinstein's/54 Below with his concert "Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant," which features an all-Latino lineup of Broadway stars, the album features collaborations with Raul Midón, Alex Lacamoire, Mandy Gonzalez, Mauricio Martinez, Gaby Moreno, Antonio Sánchez, among others; and with liner notes by Lin-Manuel Miranda is available at Broadway Records. He is a teacher and activist for the New York City based not-for-profit organization R.Evolución Latina. BFA: Music & Composition, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León; MFA: NYU/Tisch, Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program; part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Mex-Am Cultural Foundation Grant recipient. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY voting member. www.jaimelozano.net Twitter/IG: @jaimelozano

Tinsel: A Global Holiday Celebration is New York City's holiday event of the season. The Lucille Lortel Theatre is excited to welcome audiences into a space full of joy and celebration, where the lights are bright and the tunes are spirited. Throughout the month of December, there will be a variety of unique productions featuring artists with roots from Australia, Brazil, Mexico, India, and around the world. These phenomenal artists will share with you their holiday traditions and spotlight the diverse ways people celebrate around the world.

Tickets are available at: https://www.lortel.org/tinsel