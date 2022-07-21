Jackie Evancho to Honor Joni Mitchell With Concert at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back Jackie Evancho. The "America's Got Talent" finalist and youngest ever platinum artist returns September 13 & 14 at 9:30pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/JackieEvancho.

A worldwide sensation when she was only ten years old, Jackie Evancho has moved past the exuberant promise of a child prodigy, becoming a mature young adult who has released a string of platinum and gold albums, racking up millions of sales and accolades around the world. Billboard twice (in 2010 and 2012) named Jackie Evancho one of their "music movers-and-shakers under the age of 21." Now a veteran of the concert stage, Ms. Evancho performs to sold out audiences around the world. Jackie Evancho has performed with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, National Symphony, and Boston Pops.

In support of her new album honoring the timeless music of Joni Mitchell, Jackie Evancho will take her audience on a musical panegyric from Joni's earliest classics "Both Sides Now" to her iconic 1971 hits, "A Case of You" and "Blue" to her enduring all season standard, "River" Jackie Evancho brings superb lyrical interpretation to everything she sings, Joni Mitchell being no exception.

Jackie Evancho Sings Joni Mitchell plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 13 & 14 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $45-$55, with premium seats for $90. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/JackieEvancho. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at .