Jackie Draper to Present Encore Of SPREADIN' RHYTHM AROUND at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Performer Jackie Draper will present an encore performance of her critically well-received show, Spreadin' Rhythm Around, on Sunday, March 6 at 4 PM at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Music Director Gregory Toroian is at the piano, with Tom Hubbard on bass, Ron Tierno on percussion and Robbyn Tongue on woodwinds. Guest artist/dancer is Milo Saidl. Kimberly Vaughn directs.

Draper embraces a rainbow of rhythms with songs in English, French and Portuguese from composers that include Charles Aznavour, Frederic Chopin, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Tom Jobim, Jerome Kern, Michel Legrand, Neil Sedaka and many more.

There is a $20 cover, $25 food/drink minimum. For tickets/reservations, click here or go to also available online at www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located at 407 W. 42nd Street (just west of 9th Avenue), NYC