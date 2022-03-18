Jackie Cox & Marti Cummings to Star in TWINNING One-Night-Only Cabaret

The Q, NYC's hottest multi-level Queer nightlife venue, will present Twinning, a special one-night-only concert event starring "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 12 contestant Jackie Cox and "Worst Cooks in America" Season 23 runner-up Marti Cummings. This new drag cabaret show, featuring musical direction by Blake Allen, will be held on Tuesday, April 5th (doors at 7:00pm, show at 8:00pm) in The Disqo at The Q (795 8th Avenue).

"For our entire careers, Marti and I have been mistaken for each other. Now we will get the chance to set the record straight on what makes us the same and what makes us different, through song!" said Jackie Cox.

"Who is who?! For years people have confused Jackie and I with each other. We're now appearing together to lay it all on the line. This new age side show sister act is about to take NYC by storm," said Marti Cummings

This one-act show is a celebration of Jackie and Marti's 10-year friendship and marks their first show together. Audiences can expect their most fan-requested duets, new music by Blake Allen , fabulous looks, their signature comedy chops and undeniable chemistry. As two friends who both lost their respective reality TV competition shows, together they prove losing is the new Twinning!

For tickets, beginning at $20, and more information, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/294901266627

ABOUT JACKIE COX



Jackie Cox is best known as one of the Top 4 contestants from Season 12 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and was the first queen of Iranian descent to appear on the show, making Drag Race "her-story" when she wore a hijab on the runway. In 2021, Jackie debuted her solo tour, "JackieVision", performed in the Disney+ Pride 2021 special "This is Me" and starred in Peacock's 'Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem' in Lisa Rinna drag, opposite Lisa Rinna. In her hometown of NYC, Jackie has long been a star of the cabaret scene with her hit show "I Dream of Jackie" which she has performed coast to coast along with its sequels "Jackie's Nightmare" & "Jackie's Winter Wish." Known for her hosting and playful interviewing style, Jackie has interviewed numerous celebrities for her YouTube show "Good Morning Tonight!" and on IG Live (Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Bennett, Eden Espinosa, Jerry Mitchell).

ABOUT Marti Cummings



Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC drag artist, television personality, and political figure. Throughout their nearly decade long drag career Marti has been a regular fixture in the nightlife world performing up to 6 regular shows a week. They most recently starred on Food Network's 23rd season of "Worst Cooks in America" where they finished "Runner Up," alongside their drag daughter Peachez Iman-Cummings, who won. Marti has sold out concerts at 54 Below, Lincoln Centers Big Apple Circus, Dixon Place and regularly tour the world with Atlantis Cruises. Marti's album A Very Mary Holiday features some of broadways brightest stars including Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and Tony Award Nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega. You can see Marti on Fusion television's "Shade Queens of NYC", on "The Marti Report" on LOGO, "Dragged" on Yahoo!, "The X Change Rate" on The Build Series. Marti is proud to serve on the Board of Directors for The Ali Forney Center for Homeless LGBTQ Youth, the Advisory Board of Equality NY, is a National Co-Chair of Drag Out the Vote and serves on the NYC Nightlife Advisory Council as well as Community Board 9. They recently ran for City Council in New York City's 7th District.