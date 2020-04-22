Jack and Benny Lipson Will Perform 'I'll Quarantine Myself with You' on Instagram Live

Critically acclaimed twin brothers Jack and Benny Lipson will perform their show I'll Quarantine Myself with You on Instagram Live (@jackbennynow), hosted by Global Unity Fest, on Thursday, April 23, at 8pm PDT.



I'll Quarantine Myself with You spotlights the musical and lyrical prowess of Jack and Benny Lipson, Los Angeles-native twin composers, songsters, and multi-instrumentalists "bounding towards what's next in the world of sound." Their music speaks in a progressive harmonic language informed by classical, jazz, and musical theatre roots that complements their distinctly savvy lyrics tackling queer identity and consensual conduct to healthcare bureaucracy and more. The brothers split vocal duties while accompanying themselves on myriad instruments. In this at-once satirical and optimistic musical bonanza, the Lipsons guide audiences on a candid tour through the delicate, curious millennial mind.



After years of studying, performing, and writing a range of music separately, Jack and Benny Lipson united to present award-winning shows of their "sensational, clever, and astute" originals. They shared their debut show in 2016 with musician-comedian Reggie Watts and have since performed them in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, and Sheridan, Wyoming, where they presented their 'musicalette' Miranda, Please! at the Wyoming Theater Festival - even in Falam, Myanmar. The Lipsons have supported such luminaries as Idina Menzel, Josh Groban, Herbie Hancock, and Barry Manilow, and for the LA Philharmonic they recently creatively directed, arranged, and orchestrated Musik! Fantasie! Revolution! Upcoming projects include a debut album and Brainstorm, a three-character revue of their material.





