JOHN EL-JOR: ALLOWED TO BE PRETTY to Play at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



John El-Jor (Mean Girls Movie, American Idol, We Live in Cario) is set to make his solo debut at 54 Below on March 31, 2025 at 9:30 PM with a live concert featuring original music from his debut EP, Allowed To Be Pretty. Known for his standout performances in Mean Girls (Paramount), American Idol (ABC), and We Live in Cairo (New York Theatre Workshop), El-Jor now steps into the spotlight with a deeply personal collection of songs exploring identity, love, and self-acceptance. Blending elements of pop, rock, and folk, Allowed To Be Pretty redefines traditional notions of masculinity and vulnerability.

The one night only event will also feature special guest appearances by Haven Madison

(American Idol Season 21), Alyssa Wray (American Idol Season 19) , Carolina Rial (The Voice

Season 20), and a surprise celebrity guest whose identity will be revealed at the event.

"This show is a wild moment in time, but this music is begging for a live audience — so I've

given in!" says El-Jor. "Sharing this music with a room full of people feels like the final piece of the puzzle."

John El-Jor: ALLOWED TO BE PRETTY plays at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on

Monday, March 31, 2025 for one performance only - at 9:30PM.

Photo Credit: John Kallas

MORE ABOUT John El-Jor

John El-Jor is a Lebanese-American artist and performer whose work has spanned film,

television, and the stage. In addition to his screen credits, El-Jor has appeared Off-Broadway in We Live in Cairo, Rough Trade, The Lesson, Hip Hop Cinderella, and more. His upcoming EP, Allowed To Be Pretty, is a powerful exploration of identity and emotional vulnerability, marking his official debut as a solo recording artist.

Comments