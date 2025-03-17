JILTED to be Presented in Concert at 54 Below in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW and Origin Theatre will present JILTED, a thrilling new original musical by Lauryn Gaffney, live in concert for one night only on April 22nd at 7 PM.

"Lauryn Gaffney is one of the best Irish Musical Theatre composers I have had the pleasure of hearing in recent years" London Box Office

JILTED tells the story of Jill, an American in Ireland, who is left at the altar and must find the strength to rebuild her life. With the help of friends and her therapist, she pursues her dreams and uncovers a life-altering secret hidden by her Best Friend. Featuring an electrifying original score, JILTED is a powerful celebration of friendship, self-acceptance, and unconditional love.

This exclusive concert at 54 Below offers audiences a first look at a show that has already gained attention in London and Dublin for its unforgettable music and compelling storytelling.

After Lauryn's success with her first Original Musical 'Big Shot' hitting Ireland, Mexico, London and Off-Broadway, picking up 5 Broadway World Awards along the way, it feels about time to bring her newest creation to life. Set against the backdrop of love, loss, and redemption, "Jilted" weaves together a tapestry of heart-wrenching narratives and uplifting anthems that will linger in the hearts of all who attend.

STARRING:

Sami Kennett (Lead Swing: Little Women,US Nat. Tour 2024), Clare O Malley as Margo (Katie Dugan, Philadelphia Here I Come), Drew Becker as Joe (Michael, Leading Role Tootsie Broadway Nat. Tour), Melanie Puente-Ervin as Therapist (Dynamite, Hairspray Nat. Tour), Albert Nelthropp as Fiach (Dogman,U/S Nat Tour), Meghan Lydon as Ensemble (Carol King, Beautiful The Musical, Regional). Georgia Gaffney( Ens Big Shot Off-off Broadway) and Orla Sheridan( Ens Big Shot Off Off Broadway)

