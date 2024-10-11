JENNA TODD: THE DEMON WAITRESS OF LULU'S to be Presented at Red Eye NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Jenna Todd: The Demon Waitress of Lulu's," the flagship show of the parody series "The Musical Multiverse," is back for a remount at Red Eye NY on October 25th at 7:30pm.

"The Musical Multiverse" is a wild, crowd-pleasing parody series where two fan-favorite musicals are mashed together into a brand new universe all their own! After launching its first shows "The Last Five Razzle Dazzles" ("Chicago" x "Last Five Years") and "Seuss Side Story" ("Seussical" x "West Side Story") at The Duplex in 2022, the team premiered "Jenna Todd" to a sold-out crowd at Red Eye NY this past February. And now they're remounting the show for spooky season, bringing the original cast back and all the same sugar, butter, and guts.

"Jenna Todd" features a thrilling original script by Katelynn Kenney, inventive music arrangements by Alex Parrish, and direction by Emily Jackson, combining the pie-filled musicals of "Waitress" and "Sweeney Todd" to surprising, hilarious effect. Come travel through the multiverse to experience the stories, characters, and songs we know and love in this absurd musical theatre remix.

Cast includes Gregory Lee Rodriguez ("Les Miserables" Nat. tour, "Austen's Pride"), Deena Sydney (Metropolitan Opera, The Duplex), William Bailey ("Curtains Up" at The Monster), Teresa Attridge ("Fun Home," "Avenue Q"), Mayadevi Ross ("Drunk Shakespeare"), Iris Rodrigo ("Flora the Red Menace"), Victor Vazquez ("Frizzled"), Matt Mancuso ("Clybourne Park," "Jersey Boys"), and Alex Parrish ("tick, tick... BOOM!").

ABOUT THE SHOW

Jenna, a struggling pie shop owner, accepts the help of a mysterious new barber in town, who promises - razor across his heart - that her under-baked business will rise. The barber in question, one Sweeney Todd, will do anything for Jenna - what with her being his long-lost daughter! Complicating this reunion is a whirlwind romance between Mrs. Lovett and Dr. Pomatter, a villainous turn by ex-husband Earl (#TheJudge), Lulu's wish to be on "The Great British Bake-Off," and much more sugar, butter, and sweet, sweet vengeance.

ABOUT THE MUSICAL MULTIVERSE

The Musical Multiverse is a Forbidden Broadway-style evolution of TikTok remix culture and old-school musical theatre parody led by Alex Parrish (Creator & Lead Arranger) and Iris Rodrigo (Executive Producer). It spins fresh free-wheeling parody shows out of the stories and scores we know and love, built from the age-old question, "What if [insert character from one show] and [insert character from a totally different show] were mashed up into the same world together?" www.themusicalmultiverse.com

Comments