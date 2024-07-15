Isaac Mizrahi Will Return to 54 Below in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Isaac Mizrahi will return to 54 Below with his band in Isaac Mizrahi: A Brief History, August 28-31. With music ranging from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, Isaac will leave you with cultural whiplash. Subjects range from social media to politics and a good deal of insider tea. The New York Times applauds Mizrahi’s performances noting, “he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.”

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. With an annual residency at Cafe Carlyle in New York City, Isaac has taken his cabaret performances across the country and this past year made his Broadway debut in Chicago, starring as Amos Hart.

He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival and lives as a cult classic in the documentary film genre. Mizrahi hosted his own television talk show, “The Isaac Mizrahi Show,” for seven years, has written three books and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. Isaac served as a judge on “Project Runway All Stars” for the series’ entire seven-season run and has just completed the first season hosting his podcast, Hello Isaac, which is available now on all podcast platforms.

Mizrahi has also directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children’s classic Peter and the Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in 2019.

For more information, visit HELLOISAAC.COM.

