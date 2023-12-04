Isaac Mizrahi Will Bring MIZRAHI ON ICE to Cafe Carlyle in February

Performances will take place February 6-17, 2024.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Isaac Mizrahi Will Bring MIZRAHI ON ICE to Cafe Carlyle in February

Isaac Mizrahi returns to Café Carlyle with his show, “Mizrahi on Ice,” from February 6-17, 2024. His previous residencies in the room were sellouts, receiving widespread critical acclaim. Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes from Arthur Freed to Grace Jones. The New York Times noted, “he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy.” 

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. Along with his annual residency at Café Carlyle, Isaac has performed at various venues across the country such as Joe’s Pub, The Regency Ballroom, several City Winery locations nationwide and comes to the Carlyle fresh from a United States tour and his run as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of CHICAGO. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show, “The Isaac Mizrahi Show” for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars for the series’ entire seven-season run and.  is just completing his first season of his record breaking podcast, HELLO ISAAC. The series can be streamed on iHeart radio, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

 Tickets are available online via Tock. General Seating: $140 per person / Premium Seating: $190 per person / Bar Seating: $110 per person.

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue). 

For more information and updates on these exciting events, follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook. 


