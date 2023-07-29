Isaac Mizrahi, Jason Danieley, Adam Pascal, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month

Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an unparalleled experience to diverse communities. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit Click Here for more information.

BRENDA BRAXTON: STARS TONIGHT! FEAT. SETH RUDETSKY & JAMES WESLEY – AUGUST 1 AT 7PM

Brenda Braxton Cracks The Code With STARS TONIGHT!

Find someone in your life who looks at you the way Bebe Neuwirth looks at Brenda Braxton. Find someone in your life who laughs with you the way Allison Williams Foster laughs with Brenda Braxton. Then be intentional with them.

But don't start a chat show with them. Brenda Braxton's got that covered. And everyone working in the cabaret and concert industry of New York City, everyone who is a patron of the cabaret and concert venues of New York City needs to intentionally get their tickets and get their bumms in the seats, luv, because Brenda Braxton and Stars Tonight! has the potential to do for in-person chat programs what Seth Rudetsky and Stars in the House did for virtual chat shows.”

-Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

This special evening combines a touch of Johnny Carson with songs, comedy, and interviews. The audience gets a close up and personal evening with their favorite Broadway and television stars as Ms. Braxton welcomes different guest stars each month, and weaves in stories of her years on Broadway in musicals such as Smokey Joe's Cafe, Dreamgirls, Legs Diamond, Jelly's Last Jam, and Cats.

The show features musical director James Woods on piano, Skip Ward on bass, David Silliman on drums, and Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and is co-hosted by Allison Williams Foster.

This is an extraordinary series not to be missed!

Featuring Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS MILEY CYRUS, FEAT. PRESLEY RYAN & MORE! – AUGUST 1 AT 9:30PM

Miley Cyrus will not appear at this concert.

Sweet niblets! Fresh off of the release of her new hit album Endless Summer Vacation, the music of Grammy Award winner and Disney Channel icon Miley Cyrus comes to 54 Below! From recent chart toppers like “Flowers,” “Prisoner,” and “Midnight Sky,” to throwback favorites like “Party in the USA,” “Wrecking Ball,” and “The Climb,” join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate the legendary career of this pop superstar. Produced by Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring Alaina Anderson, Shanel Bailey, English Bernhardt, Maria Bilbao, Kyrie Courter, Tony d'Alelio, Mili Diaz, Megan Masako Haley, Nadina Hassan, Morgan Higgins, Marina Kondo, Ellen Marlow, Aubrey Matalon, Alisa Melendez, Julio Rey, Grace Romanello, Presley Ryan, Trent Soyster, and Tuck Sweeney.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54, FEAT. COURTNEY BASSETT & MORE! – AUGUST 2 AT 7PM

Please note that for all Turn The Beat Around performances there is a special seating chart. Please click here to view the seating chart.

One of 54 Below's most popular evenings has now been made a monthly event!

Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54's heyday the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment — Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson — and the music played kept them dancing all through the night.

Come “Turn the Beat Around” as we “Celebrate, Good Times” and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the “Last Dance” –all with a full band and NYC's most acclaimed singers. This is one event you won't want to miss! Produced and directed by Scott Coulter, with music direction by Michael Holland.

Get ready to boogie! All 7pm shows will feature a dance lesson prior to the show so put on your best disco outfit and arrive early to brush up on your steps!

Featuring Susan Agin, Courtney Bassett, Scott Coulter, Alex Getlin, Tyce Green, Jessica Hendy, Blaine Alden Krauss, Tamika Lawrence, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, and Matt Scharfglass.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TONY BENNETT: A TRIBUTE CONCERT! FEAT. MICHAEL WINTHER & MORE – AUGUST 2 AT 9:30PM

Tony Bennett had an unprecedented career in popular music and we are thrilled to honor his life and work in this special concert event. A gathering of Broadway, nightclub, jazz and concert artists will convene on this night to sing the great songs that Tony Bennett made his own. Of course you'll hear “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” – and discover how the song became a contemporary standard and Bennett's most famous signature song – but you'll also hear classic duets that he performed with Lady Gaga, as well as the famous hits that kept him relevant and popular for seven decades!

This show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by legendary NY impresario Scott Siegel who has created more than 500 major concerts around the world. He will assemble a powerhouse cast of today's great stars in a show that we hope would make Anthony Benedetto proud. Come and honor the legacy of this iconic star!

Featuring Alex Getlin, Jared Goodwin, Garrison Hunt, Anaïs Reno, Jenny Lee Stern, Deborah Tranelli, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

With special guest star Karen Akers.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ISAAC MIZRAHI – AUGUST 3-6 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand, Isaac Mizrahi returns to 54 Below with his band, performing a range of songs from Noël Coward to Grace Jones that will leave you with cultural whiplash, dishing on everything exciting and new happening in pop culture and social media. The New York Times applauds Mizrahi's performances noting, “he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.”

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He has an annual residency at Café Carlyle in New York City and has performed at various venues across the country such as Joe's Pub, The Regency Ballroom, and several City Winery locations nationwide.

He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show “The Isaac Mizrahi Show” for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on “Project Runway: All-Stars” for the series' entire seven-season run.

Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children's classic Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.

For more information, visit HelloIsaac.com.

$80 cover charge ($89.50 with fees). $135-$140 premium seating ($150-$155.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS GALAVANT – AUGUST 3 AT 9:30PM

“Way back in the days of old,” there was a TV show about a hero known as… Galavant!

That's right. We're off on a “Hero's Journey” to the far away land of 54 Below!

Join Aly Marie Mazzie & friends as we adventure through the songbook of one of TV's most underrated comedies. With Alan Menken & Glenn Sater's killer score featuring songs like, “Maybe You're Not The Worst Thing Ever,” “Serenade,” & so many more, we'll leave you wanting to slay some dragons (& renew your Netflix subscription)! Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Flynn Jungbin Byun, David Carver, Jen Chia, Lauren Coleman, Kiana Douglas, Jerrod Ganesh, J.Q Hennessey, Myles Josephh, Aly Marie Mazzie, Laura Renee Mehl, Patrick Mizzoni, Mason Olshavsky, Evan Pelaia, Luke Perlberg, Vicente Russo, Kyle Smith, Shayne Vasquez, and Elijah Zurek.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LAWRENCE, FEAT. BEN FANKHAUSER & MORE! – AUGUST 4 AT 9:30PM

Lawrence will not appear at this concert.

Lawrence is taking the world by storm. The homegrown sensation led by Gracie and Clyde Lawrence has toured the country and the world and mesmerized audiences with their infectious energy, memorable songs, and of course their imaginative covers. Now, the Broadway community is about to get the Lawrence makeover. Join the best and brightest of Broadway as they sing some of Lawrence's biggest hits and give some musical theater favorites the Lawrence treatment. Pop, soul, funk, and Broadway love. It's a night you'll never forget.

Featuring Ben Caplan, Jerusha Cavazos, Meg Dwinell, Ben Fankhauser, Drew Gasparini, Savidu Geevaratne, Arnold Harper II, Morgan Reilly, and Nikhil Saboo.

Produced by Vaibu Mohan and Charlie Sirmaian.

Music direction and arrangements by Greg Paladino.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – AUGUST 5 & 26 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand-new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

The performance on August 5 will feature Liz Lark Brown, Alex Getlin, Jared Goodwin, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on August 26 will feature Ben Jones and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $80-$90 premium seating ($89.50-$100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE GLEE VERSION (NATIONALS EDITION) – AUGUST 6 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Back by popular demand! Calling all Gleeks! It's the revival you've been waiting for! Grab your slushees and head down to 54th Street to celebrate the songs made famous by the iconic hit TV show, “GLEE.” From songs like “Don't Stop Believing” to “Loser Like Me,” this isn't an episode you'll want to miss. And that's how Sue “C”s it.

Featuring Alex Allred, Jack Austin, Brandon Cameron, Lena Conatser, Jeffrey Cornelius, Morgan Dudley, Erin Engleman, Zach Faust, Tommy Kaiser, Maya Lagerstam, Micaela Lamas, Nicole Lamb, Katie Lemmen, Mariah Lyttle, Andrew Maroney, Liam McGettigan, Joel Meyers, Molly Oldham, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Piper Watkins, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz, and associate produced by Caitlin Brightman. Music directed by James Stryska.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATILDAPALOOZA 2023: ALL GROWN UP – A REUNION OF BROADWAY'S MATILDAS! – AUGUST 7 & 8 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance on August 8 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

In the nearly 4-year run of the Broadway smash, Matilda The Musical, there were 5 sets of Matildas. 19 children have played the role on Broadway. Now, 10 years after Matilda began its magical run, the Matildas return as young adults. These amazing young people will perform some of their favorite songs from Broadway and beyond.

Music direction by the Matilda's children's music director, Deborah Abramson.

Produced by Van Dean (of Broadway Records) and Talia Hankin.

Featuring Sophia Gennusa, Oona Laurence, Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Paige Brady, Ava Ulloa, Tori Feinstein, Eliza Holland Madore, Alexandra Vlachos, and Willow McCarthy.

7pm performance: $65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $105 premium seating ($117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS THE SEVENTIES – AUGUST 9-12 AT 7PM

The performance on August 12 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Join Tony Award-nominated Broadway star and platinum selling singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway for a night of rousing and beautiful classics with her all-star band. In Ann Hampton Callaway Sings The Seventies, Callaway covers hits from the great songwriters of the time: Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, John Lennon and more. And, she puts her own stamp on the unforgettable songs from The Carpenters, Linda Ronstadt, Barbra Streisand, Roberta Flack and other beloved singers of the time. Relive classic hits like “Killing Me Softly,” “I Will Survive,” “The Way We Were,” and many more. For a feel-good time of holding hands, clapping, singing along and taking a walk down memory lane, this is the show to see!

“For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway.” – Stephen Holden, The New York Times

Joined by Billy Stritch on piano, Bob Mann on guitar, Tim Horner on drums, and Martin Wind on bass.

$70 cover charge ($78.50 with fees). $115-$120 premium seating ($128-$133.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST, FEAT. OSCAR WILLIAMS & MORE! – AUGUST 9 AT 9:30PM

Join your favorite New York City performers at 54 Below for a night of Broadway music that we all know and love… maybe a little too much! Directed and produced by Annie Brown, 54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List is bound to get your toes tapping and fingers snapping as you hear your favorite songs reimagined! Instead of wanting to spend the night “On My Own,” join us as we revive some musical theater classics! Even if “Everybody Says Don't,” this will be an “Astonishing” evening you won't want to miss!

Featuring Rachel Ariana, Elizabeth Bedley, Annie Brown, Lilia Castor, Addison Clover, Kate Decker, Cara Rose DiPietro, Austin Gebhardt, Toby Gittleman, Cameron Hepp, Michael Holliman, Katie Howard, Garrett Langley, Briar Magee, Seth McIntyre, Maya “Mickey” Michalski, Jacob F. Morris, Morgan Paige, Nicky Redd, Jake Reinstein, Michael Reitano, Lizzie Richards, Grace Schofield, Chloe Selavka, Joshua Turchin, Anabelle Uehlein, Oscar Williams, Zay Williams, Taylor Jaz Woodruff, and Elijah Zurek.

Produced and directed by Annie Brown.

Music directed by Joshua Turchin.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT: MUSICAL THEATRE EDITION – AUGUST 10 AT 9:30PM

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance.

Join us in celebration of Taylor Swift's most iconic songs, with a musical theater twist!

Directed and produced by Ashley Oviedo and Callie Henrysen, 54 Sings Taylor Swift: Musical Theater Edition blends the musical and poetic genius of Taylor Swift with the over-the-top dramatics and stylings of musical theatre. Picture this:

“Gorgeous” but in the style of Jason Robert Brown. The most dramatic duet of “The Story of Us.” A very jazzy rendition of “Lover.” “Enchanted” in the magical style of Alan Menken!

The concert is a must see for Swifties everywhere! You'll leave feeling “Fearless,” guaranteed to remember it “All Too Well.” Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Gillian Booth, Regina Brown, Cara Rose DiPietro, Gianna DiTucci, Kristen Jeter, Jacob Tyler Kent, Sophie Keppler, Kevin James Sievert, Jillian Michelle Smith, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ARIANA GRANDE – AUGUST 11 AT 9:30PM

Ariana Grande will not appear at this performance.

10 years after the release of Ariana Grande's debut album, Yours Truly, Broadway and cabaret's brightest stars celebrate the Grammy-winning pop sensation in an evening of some of her greatest hits. Having gotten her start on Broadway in Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical, and returning to her roots as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film, the theater community comes together to salute one of our own. Featuring songs like “7 rings,” “thank u, next,” “Problem,” “Love Me Harder,” and more, this sugary sweet, divalicious night of pop princess anthems will leave you with “No Tears Left To Cry!” Featuring an all-star Broadway cast, this is one concert no Broadway or Ari G fan should miss! Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith.

Featuring Amelia Beckham, Sierra Charles, Kali Clougherty, Mikayla Cohen, Emma Dahlin, Lois Ellise, Luke Ferrari, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Kaylin Hedges, Callie Henrysen, Makena Jackson, Alyssa Jaffe, Molly Kavanaugh, Jacob Tyler Kent, Emma Noelani, Ashley Oviedo, Teah Renzi, Jillian Michelle Smith, Abigail Tucker, and Nadia Wilemski.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA! – AUGUST 12 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra – The Second Century – A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like “One For My Baby,” “Chicago,” “My Way,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world.

Producer, Writer, Director, & Host: Scott Siegel

Featuring Bill Daugherty, Alex Getlin, Ben Jones, Anaïs Reno, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAM VALK: A VALK IN THE PARK – AUGUST 13 AT 7PM

Sam Valk, performer, composer, lyricist, and recent college graduate is proud to be making his 54 Below debut showcasing a selection of songs from his two soon-to-be hit musicals, Give 'Em What They Want and Ta-Da! A Musical Revue. This show is guaranteed to leave you humming and whistling songs like “Sunday Matinee” and “A Day At The MET.” People often say Sam's writing style is very Sondheim-esque and brings a modern flavor to a classic style, satisfying the old souls, the new generations, and everyone in between. You don't want to miss this show!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JONATHAN HOOVER: SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY – AUGUST 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

From his bathroom to Instagram to “American Horror Story,” Jonathan Hoover brings his Patti LuPone persona @inappropriatePatti to the 54 Below stage in his debut solo show, Second-Rate Somebody. A regular guest on concert stages around Manhattan, Jonathan's debut show – like his life – is a carefully curated evening of chaos, exploring his journey from waiting for a cease and desist from Patti LuPone to becoming her colleague. Second Rate Somebody promises to be a night of unhinged musical theatre deep cuts, laughter, and a maybe even a touching ballad or two. Come find out why sometimes it works out to be a second-rate somebody else.

Musical direction by Drew Wutke.

Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER AND THE WOMEN SHE INSPIRED VOL. 2, FEAT. JOY WOODS & MORE! – AUGUST 14 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

If you're looking for a night of dancing, singing, and rock 'n roll… this is the show for you. Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate Tina Turner – a legend who opened the doors for countless Black women in the industry – and the women who were directly influenced by her. With music direction by Rashad McPherson, come out and celebrate the strength, originality, and grace that is the Black Woman while paying special tribute to one of the many women who built the foundation that we stand on today. This show is part of the Make Them Hear You series created/produced by Pier Lamia Porter. Co-produced by Malaikia Sims-Winfrey.

Featuring Zakiya Baptiste, Trejah Bostic, Cecily Dionne Davis, Camryn Hampton, Najah Hetsberger, Tarra Conner Jones, Traci Elaine Lee, Clarissa Marie Ligon, Terrie Lynne, Sarah Sigman, Christine Wanda, D'Kaylah Whitley, Sidney Nicole Wilson, and Joy Woods.

Joined by Kayla Jordan Jacobs and Aamahri Nicholson.

Also joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, Rashad McPherson on keys, Criston Oates on bass, and Franklin Rankin on guitar.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MUSICALIZED!: FROM SONG TO STAGE – AUGUST 14 AT 9:30PM

Have you ever wondered what “The Black Parade” would have sounded like in Les Mis? How about “Stacy's Mom” in Dear Evan Hansen? Get ready, because Joshua Turchin, Julia Macchio, and their ensemble of performers are so excited to bring their celebration of jukebox musicals that never were to 54 Below!

Produced by Joshua Turchin and Julia Macchio, Musicalized! provides an exciting take on some of your favorite songs, placing them right in the middle of Broadway musicals. Featuring everything from “Party Rock Anthem” to the infamous “Never Gonna Give You Up,” this is one unforgettable evening you won't want to miss! Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Jaime Lyn Beatty, Joshua Turchin, Julia Macchio, Michael Thatcher, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RICHARD HOLBROOK: TWENTY PLUS THREE IN 2023 – AUGUST 15 AT 7PM

Richard Holbrook has been performing in Manhattan for over twenty years at such cabaret venues as Don't Tell Mama, The Metropolitan Room, Feinstein's at Loews Regency, and 54 Below. With his new show, Richard Holbrook: Twenty Plus Three In 2023, Richard is being accompanied by the Tom Nelson Trio, with MAC Award-winning cabaret artist Jeff Harnar serving as director.

For this performance, Richard will be singing a selection of musical highlights from his acclaimed cabaret tributes to such legendary artists as Fred Astaire, Burton Lane, Richard Rodgers, and Alan Jay Lerner, as well as popular numbers from his CD, Richard Holbrook Steps Out. In recognition of his musical accomplishments, Richard has been nominated for the MAC Award as Best Male Vocalist four times.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOOD SHOW! PODCAST LAUNCH CABARET STARRING KRISTEN AND SARAH GOODMAN – AUGUST 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Celebrate with multi-hyphenate sibling collaborators Kristen and Sarah Goodman as they launch the premiere season of their new podcast, Good Show! The show will feature musical selections from some of their favorite Broadway musicals in the “Summer Stock Series,” including Mame, Hello, Dolly!, and Oklahoma!, plus a few memories from growing up in an entertainment family. The Goodman sisters will be joined by music director Julianne B. Merrill on piano.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL'S BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION – AUGUST 16 & 17 AT 7PM

There is nothing so magical in the world of musical theater than to be in that audience when a star is born. Well, this is your chance! It’s set to happen in Scott Siegel’s Broadway: The Next Generation on the 54 Below stage! These two shows will launch the musical theater careers of approximately twenty extraordinary talents, chosen by audition from America’s most prestigious performing arts schools – including AMDA, NYU, Marymount, Circle in the Square, Brooklyn College, Manhattan School of Music, CCM, Northwestern, and many more.

But more to the point, you know you will be seeing the stars of tomorrow because Scott Siegel’s Broadway: The Next Generation is being brought to you by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who was the creator, writer, director, and host of Town Hall’s legendary Broadway’s Rising Stars. He helped launch the career of a movie star, a Tony Award® winner, a celebrated young composer, and scores of other stars on Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, and on international stages. Three of his Rising Stars were in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Another three were in the original Broadway cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The list goes on with his proteges in Wicked, Waitress, Jekyll & Hyde, Hair, Les Misérables, The Scottsboro Boys, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, The Color Purple, and many more!

Broadway: The Next Generation will offer you the opportunity to say “I saw them before they were famous!” But more than that, it will give you the chance to see polished pros take that mighty leap into history with their 54 Below debuts!

The performance on August 16 will feature Jack D’Emilio, Tali Golergant, Chelsea Hooker, Talitha Jones, Melanie Puente Ervin, Noah Robert, Benny Rose, Demiah Williams, and Marina Yiannouris.

The performance on August 17 will feature Molly Bremer, John Cardea, Neil Devlin, Dory Lorenz, Izaya Perrier, Senna Prasatthong, Chandler Sinks, Annika Stenstedt, and Ann Stein.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF HEHE-HAHAS WITH GABRIEL GENERALLY – AUGUST 16 AT 9:30PM

Your new favorite silly boy, Gabriel Generally, is bringing a family-sized helping of chuckles to the club and we fixed you a plate. Gabriel Generally, a Musical Theatre Grad from the Dobbins Conservatory, 54 Below’s resident Goofy McGooferson McGee and stand-up comedian you can find performing all over the city at venues like Stand Up New York, Broadway Comedy Club, The Comedy Cellar, The Caveat, and just about every comedy basement in Brooklyn.

Sit down and enjoy A Night of Hehe-Hahas with Gabriel Generally, alongside the whole gang of his clown shoe friends, musical comedians, who have been featured on Vulture, all around New York, and on TikTok with followings up to 2.1M. Join us to celebrate musical comedy from established performers while debuting brand new musical comedy that has been created by the partnership of musical theater composers and New York comedians right here at 54 Below!

Featuring Esther Fallick, Two Tree Hill, Anania Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! – PART FOUR – AUGUST 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

“Between Schneider’s snappy, succinct narrations and the legendary performers reliving (or, as was the case with some of the younger artists, simply living) even the most seasoned Broadway veteran could walk away with a brand new appreciation for our shared past.”- Belle Goodman, BroadwayWorld

“This book is an absolutely wonderful resource for all students of musical theatre and also for all devoted theatergoers. Well researched thoughtfully compiled it is a great addition to the study of this form that we all love.” – John Doyle, Tony Award ® winning director (Sweeney Todd, Company)

“An extraordinary resource for students of musical theatre or for any theatre-lover, Schneider’s book is a celebration of the art form and the key moments that shaped it. He wisely knows the best way to ensure its future is by understanding its past.” – Susan Stroman, Tony Award® winning director/choreographer (Crazy for You, The Producers)

“If you consider yourself a lover of musicals, you must read Fifty Key Musicals.” – Jerry Zaks, four-time Tony Award® winning director (Guys and Dolls, Hello, Dolly!)

Those are just some of the praises for new book Fifty Key Stage Musicals by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew. Now this book, which rounds-up fifty of the musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals.

Join us on August 17th for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who had a front row to history.

Author Robert W. Schneider (Behind The Curtain: Broadway’s Living Legends) will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the landmark musicals that changed not only the theatre, but the world.

Expect some of Broadway’s favorite artists to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane.

Featuring Daniel Assetta, Bryan Austermann, Allison Blackwell, LaDonna Burns, Mike Cefalo, Kali Evonne, Brian Michael Henry, Sara Jean Ford, Chris Richie, Richard Spitaletta, Jonathan Steffins, Jake Urban, and more stars to be announced!

Produced by Robert W. Schneider

Music direction by Kevin David Thomas

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JASON DANIELEY: WITHOUT A SONG… – AUGUST 18 & 19 AT 7PM

Award winning and critically acclaimed singing actor, Jason Danieley, has entertained audiences in seven Broadway shows, sung with world class orchestras, and appeared a myriad of times in concert on PBS, for the better part of the last three decades. To put it plainly, he has sung a lot of songs. Music underscores the milestones of our lives. So, what would life be Without a Song… for anyone? In this evening, Jason shares some of the most meaningful songs that musically marked significant moments of his life. Maybe they’ll bring up some fond memories of your own. www.JasonDanieley.com

“(a) magnetic Broadway leading man… (Danieley) belongs to an enlightened breed of male entertainer whose virility is tempered by their sensitivity.” The New York Times

“a natural charmer… His singing is sensitive, pure and gorgeously robust.” – The New York Times

“a winning chameleon who can switch from a bruising baritone to lyrical tenor with the wave of a hand.” Rex Reed – The New York Observer

“(hearing Danieley) is to understand the genius at the heart of a great singing actor.” The Jazz Times

$80 cover charge ($89.50 with fees). $135 premium seating ($150 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN MINNOCK – AUGUST 18 AT 9:30PM

Vocalist John Minnock returns to 54 Below for a high-energy jazz-infused show, celebrating material from recent releases on Dot Time Records, and with previews of songs from his upcoming album. With him is special guest, NEA Jazz Master and Grammy-nominee saxophonist, Dave Liebman. New material focuses on music from across the career of industry legend, David Shire.

John’s recordings for Dot Time contain re-imagined standards as well as new compositions. These recordings also contain new material by David Shire, including “After All These Years,” regarding marriage equality, and “Simplicity,” the title track from John’s most recent album.

John’s show and albums consistently draw from and are faithful to John’s background as a gay man and the LGBTQ community.

Minnock is the recipient of the 2019 HotHouse/Jazzmobile NYC Readers Best Male Vocalist award.

“Minnock is a leader with an empowered vision…sympathetic emotions we all feel, everyone, though especially the gay men who will find their own stories here. Particularly special to the success of Herring Cove is the contribution of Academy Award winner David Shire, providing two songs for Minnock, who skillfully embodies the Maestro’s mood. Minnock’s performance is articulate and emotionally in contact with Mr. Shire’s artistry.” — Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY LOVE SONGS! – AUGUST 19 AT 9:30PM

We’ve got the most romantic, the most glorious — and always the most famous — love songs in the world for you in Broadway Loves Songs! The Great White Way has provided the world with some of the most exquisite love songs in the history of popular music, from South Pacific‘s “Some Enchanted Evening” to West Side Story‘s “Maria,” and from Kiss Me, Kate’s “So in Love” to The Bridges of Madison County‘s “It All Fades Away.” In this special concert event, you will hear all the great songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed for you by a richly talented cast of stars that sing, not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love!

Featuring Alex Getlin, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STEINHARDT CLASS OF 2024 AT 54 BELOW, FEAT. ELENA SHADDOW – AUGUST 20 AT 7PM

Join students from NYU Steinhardt‘s Vocal Performance program in Musical Theatre as they bring “Cloud 9” to the 54 Below stage! They are a collection of artists from all corners of the world that came to New York with the same dream and found each other while pursuing a Masters in Vocal Performance at NYU Steinhardt.

Directed and produced by Jordan Flippo, Erin Brochu, and Lily Librach, this program explores themes of bliss, elation and impractical dreaming through works by composers spanning the musical theatre and pop/rock canon; from Kelly Clarkson to Stephen Sondheim. We will be joined by a very special guest, Elena Shaddow! Catch all of these aspiring and rising Broadway stars in one place and leave with a reinvigoration for your own wildest impractical dreams.

Mason Margut will be joining as pianist and music director. Gerard Canonico and Devon Meddock will round out the evening as featured instrumentalists.

Featuring Matthew Alexander, Leslie-Payton Alston, Audra Bowers, Erin Brochu, Nina Davuluri, Jordan Flippo, Dylan James Godbey, Alex Gravina, Sydney Hoel, Liangda Hu, Lily Librach, Conway McGrath, Adelina Peretti, Aaron Pierce, Alivia Quattrocki, Benjamin Snyder, Lexi Yauch, Bowen Zheng, and Elizabeth Zotto.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF NINA OSSO – AUGUST 20 AT 9:30PM

Nina wrote some musicals. And you DEFINITELY want to see them.

Join up-and-coming composer Nina Osso as she presents highlights from three of her musicals: American Siren, a Greek mythology-influenced cautionary tale against apoliticism; A Love Story (With Supernatural Roadblocks), a bubbly romp through Cupid’s workplace; and Sunday at Nonno’s, a dramedy about a college-aged video game designer whose eating disorder isolates her from her family of Italian immigrants. Featuring a star-studded cast of Broadway’s present and future, The Songs of Nina Osso will be a night of theatre that’s full of wit, heart, and soon-to-be classics. Don’t miss it!

Featuring Alaina Anderson, Sevon Askew, Jalen Bunch, Madeline Finkelman, Kenny Lee, Sophia Manicone, Tyler Moran, Jackson Kanawha Perry, and Sabrina Shah.

Music direction by Halle K. Mitchell.

The band will include Austin Birdy, Caitlin Thomas, and Joseph Thor.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELISA GALINDEZ: EVERYTHING I KNOW – AUGUST 21 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Multi-hyphenate artist Elisa Galindez (Powerline Road, Queen Anne: A New Musical) returns to 54 Below with an encore of her solo concert, Everything I Know!

After nearly walking away from her life of being an artist, Elisa Galindez steps back into the spotlight in this love letter to the ancestors that came before her, honoring the village who helped guide her back to purpose with selections from Sondheim, Webber, Streisand, and beyond. Joined by director Jillian Carucci, music director Drew Wutke, and an exquisite, kickass NYC band, Elisa Galindez is sure to take you on a journey through joy, laughter, and her thrilling, unique story.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLACK WRITERS SHOWCASE: VOLUME 2 – AUGUST 21 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Welcome to the next volume of the Black Writers Showcase – the newest addition to the Make Them Hear You concert series here at 54 Below! We’re continuing our journey highlighting and giving space to Black creatives by showcasing up-and-coming Black writers in the city. They’ll be sharing their writing journey with us, premiering new pieces, and revisiting older works. Produced by Keisha Gilles and series creator Pier Lamia Porter, join us as we bring you more of the fiercest emerging Black voices in the area.

Featured writers include Alexander Browne and Patrick Phillips, Jaime Cepero, Lawrence Dandridge, J. Quinton Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Dahlak Leon, Christian Thompson and Maria Wirries, Germono Toussaint, and Stanley Wayne Mathis.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

POP STARS BECOME BROADWAY BABIES, FEAT. LAUREN WEINTRAUB, THEO KANDEL, JILLIAN DAWN & MORE – AUGUST 22 AT 7PM

We’re all just theater kids at heart! Join some of the music industry’s hottest rising pop stars as they take a break from the road to sing songs from their favorite musicals in Broadway’s Living Room. Featuring songs from musicals like Les Misérables, Waitress, and Annie, this will be a night to watch your favorite rising pop stars step out of their comfort zone and into the spotlight. All they need is you, a tube of greasepaint, and a follow spot!

Featuring Lauren Weintraub, Theo Kandel, Bella DeNapoli, Gillian Jackson Han, and Jillian Dawn.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ZELDA THE MUSICAL: IN CONCERT – AUGUST 22 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable evening featuring the songs of the West End musical Zelda, a glamorous musical about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald and her husband F. Scott Fitzgerald presented for the first time ever in New York by way of 18-year-old director and producer Sammy Jungwirth.

Experience Grammy award winning composers Les Reed and Roger Cook’s sweeping score with an incredible cast featuring newcomers Hannah Elliott and Rob Tucker, as well as TikTok star Brenna Patzer. Don’t miss this concert version of a production that TheatreBloom called “a once-in-a-lifetime experience not to be missed.”

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITE YOUR OWN ENDING: THE SONGBOOK OF JAY FALZONE AND TRENT JEFFORDS – AUGUST 23 AT 7PM

When life doesn’t go your way, write your own ending! An evening of nonstop milestones and modulations from the song book of Jay Falzone and Trent Jeffords including selections from their current and future projects. From belting, to baseball, to allusions to full frontal nudity! Even if you start in the key “hell no” you’re one rewrite away from “hell yes!” at this writing teams debut cabaret!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS P!NK – AUGUST 23 AT 9:30PM

P!nk will not appear at this performance.

“Raise Your Glass” with us for one night only as 54 Below celebrates one of the world’s biggest pop icons: P!nk. Known for her angsty performances and rebellious voice since her rise to fame in the 2000’s, P!nk has gained the status of pop royalty, selling over 135 million records worldwide. Winner of three Grammy Awards and known as one of the world’s best female artists, she has become a trailblazer to women in the pop genre. Join us for the evening of covers of both iconic songs and recent music from her 20 year career, with hits like “So What,” “Just Give Me A Reason,” “What About Us,” “Trustfall,” and much more.

Featuring Savanna Ausdemore, Sophie Belkin, Taylor Bera, Jamishay Cammann, Ruby Doran, Luke Ferrari, Elsa Keefe, Sarah Lepre, Eric May Liu, Haiden Pederson, Mickey Skinner, Madelyn Whitehead, Madison Willett, and Jeanna Young.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BEN CRAWFORD: SONGS I LIKE TO SING THAT I HOPE YOU’LL LIKE TO HEAR – AUGUST 24-26 AT 7PM

Join Ben Crawford with music director, arranger, and song man John Coyne as they perform…well, songs that Ben likes to sing!

Hailing from Tucson, AZ, Ben has a career spanning over 15 years in the theatre. Some of his notable Broadway roles include Mr. Salt in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Big Bully Don Price in Big Fish, understudying both Valjean and Javert in Les Misérables, and playing the titular roles in Shrek the Musical and Phantom of the Opera.

Imagine Ben in the car taking his kids to summer activities- “what would he sing?” Imagine Ben in a quiet home all to himself- “what’s he gonna rock out to?” Imagine Ben in the shower (not like that!) “what’s his shower repertoire?” Featuring songs from Sondheim, Alan Menken, Lerner and Lowe, Hall & Oates, and Gareth Donkin to name a few, no musical style is off limits in this cabaret, except maybe polka, but only because he doesn’t know any.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $105-$110 premium seating ($117-$122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WONDERTWINS: BILLY AND BOBBY MCCLAIN – TO HIP HOP WITH LOVE – AUGUST 24 AT 9:30PM

“Absolutely beautiful, strong, powerful, and electric…made for Broadway.”

– Former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre Executive Director Judith Jamison

“[The Wondertwins] dance in the same spirit as the great brothers of dance before them.”

-Maurice Hines

Billy and Bobby McClain, the award-winning duo street dance pioneers from Boston also known as The Wondertwins, are bringing a very special show to 54 Below!

To Hip Hop With Love is a show that represents Billy and Bobby’s childhood and adulthood love of Hip Hop, in a musical journey and celebration. Join us for a visual extravaganza as we travel like a pinball machine, dancing to an eclectic mix of Hip Hop and popular music. By bridging together Hip Hop music, musicals, and TV show sound bytes with movement, audiences will travel through the eras of the Cotton Club to Broadway to Vegas, all ending in Love.

The Wondertwins have headlined at Jacob’s Pillow “Unreal Hip Hop” & Inside/Out Dance Festival, Brooklyn Dance Fest, Rochester University, Southern Vermont, Dance Festival, Colby College, Nyc Town Hall, UraGano Italy, Concepto Vimen México, TedX Boston, Celebration Barn, Detroit Jazz Festival, David White’s Tap The Yard, DanceNOW Boston, DanceNOW NYC Joe’s Pub, Dixon Place, Cape Dance Festival, Boardwalk Arena, ICA Boston, The Dance Hall, The Music Hall Loft and The Lincoln Center. They are also six-time winners of Showtime at The Apollo Theater and have performed a record 16 appearances on the Apollo stage.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS POSTMODERN JUKEBOX, FEAT. AMY JO JACKSON & MORE! – AUGUST 25 AT 9:30PM

Let 54 Below transport you to a 1920s jazz club where Broadway’s best sing the songs you know and love, but with a speakeasy twist.

One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part “’Saturday Night Live’ for singers,” 54 celebrates the music of Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox show as they take you to an unforgettable trip back in time that makes pop music history.

Hosted by Mikayla Petrilla and featuring jazz covers of both contemporary pop chart-toppers (Britney Spears, Radiohead, Lady Gaga, ABBA, Harry Styles + much more) as well as songs from the musicals that made the careers of the performers on stage.

Featuring Marley Armstrong, Victoria Bost, Berlin Charles, Phoenix Goodman, Amy Jo Jackson, Bex Odorisio, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Kelsey Senteio, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Eli Hershiser on saxophone.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS DIANA, THE MUSICAL – AUGUST 27 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable evening with The People’s Princess in celebration of the Razzie-nominated musical Diana. Come to “The Main Event” and experience “Pretty, Pretty Girl,” “The Dress,” “Miss You Most on Sundays,” “Him and Her (and Him and Her),” and many more from the Joe DiPietro-David Bryan score like never before!

This concert is produced and directed by Katie Royse Ginther and Izy Taylor of Kitchen Sink Theatre Company in collaboration with Jake Sinsky. Music direction by Jake Sinsky.

Featuring Kitty Baker, Ozzy Dickson, Cara Rose DiPietro, Lauren Drake, Em Hausmann, Rachel Marie, Grace Mitscherlich, and more to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EMILY KEATING: NO DRAMA CLUB – AUGUST 27 AT 9:30PM

“You’ll smile, dance, and rethink who should really be on your phone’s favorite’s list while we’re all hibernating these days.” – People Magazine

Singer/songwriter Emily Keating, daughter of award-winning photojournalists from The New York Times, makes her 54 Below solo debut with No Drama Club! Recently featured in an upcoming 2023 Netflix documentary Take Care of Maya and her acclaimed 2020 EP Heart in “What to Listen to” in People Magazine, Emily performs songs off her new album No Drama Club. Comprised of eleven singles releasing throughout this 2023 year, Emily Keating’s powerful voice will leave the audience mesmerized and wanting more. Often compared to Joni Mitchell in its beauty and originality, with a sound reminiscent of power vocalists like Florence Welch and Regina Spektor, her wide range of singing intimately draws you closer to each story told. Get your tickets for Emily Keating’s No Drama Club at 54 Below and make it a memorable night.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BACKSTAGE BABBLE CELEBRATES TONY AWARDS HISTORY, FEAT. JILL O’HARA & MORE! – AUGUST 28 AT 7PM

In 2023, the Tony® Awards almost didn’t happen because of a Writers Guild strike. But did you know this wasn’t the first time the awards show has overcome that challenge? Charles Kirsch, the 15-year-old host of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, will be on hand to provide this and other fun facts, favorites, and maybe even a short quiz about the history of Broadway’s Biggest Night. He will be joined by a stellar group of Tony® winners, nominees, and fellow obsessives performing music from nominated shows. Like the awards themselves, this event will be star-studded, funny, and one-time-only.

Featuring Jill O’Hara, Lee Roy Reams, Austin Pendleton, Virginia Seidel, and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HONORING BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC VOL 2! FEAT. ASHLEY JOSSELL, KEISHA GILLES, ALYSSA WRAY, & MORE – AUGUST 28 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is proud to welcome back Honoring Black Women In Music! starring Ashley Jossell alongside several other notable performers. Don’t miss out on an evening filled with incredible Black artists who will take you on a journey of self-love, community, and sisterhood. Honoring Black Women in Music! is inspired by a wide variety of phenomenal Black women who continue to push the boundaries of the music industry while paving the way for us by making remarkable, unparalleled, and thought-provoking music. The show will feature the music of a long list of different artists from Eartha Kitt to Whitney Houston to the iconic girl group TLC and you’ll hear classics like “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin and “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” by Angie Stone. Honoring Black Women in Music! is designed to commemorate, uplift, and celebrate Black excellence. Directed by Dev Bondarin.

Featuring Katelyn Bowman, Kyrie Courter, Keisha Gilles, Olivia Griffin, Karissa Harris, Lexi Lawson, Zachary A. Myers, Sarita Amani Nash, Nattalyee Randall, Alicia Thomas, Anita Welch, Alyssa Wray, and more stars to be announced!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALL THAT JAZZ! NYC THEATER PERFORMERS SING JAZZ STANDARDS AND CLASSICS – AUGUST 29 AT 7PM

Katie Lemmen and friends are proud to bring their celebration of jazz classics and standards to the famous 54 Below! Directed and produced by Katie Lemmen, All That Jazz! will feature songs by Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, and more! Join us for a sultry night out of the most famous songs of our time, by artists who have paved the way for music entirely! You won’t want to miss this classic evening of music and performance.

Join us for the famous jazz standards and classics we all know and love. The evening will feature multiple solos and duets of actual working professionals in the theater industry today, alongside a professional three piece jazz band and two emcees for even more entertainment! Come join and support these eager young performers as they share their talent and dedication for the jazz standards. Produced and directed by Katie Lemmen, with co-production by Maeve Barth-Dwyer. Stephen Carella and Anna Moceri as emcees, with music direction by Austin Pogrob.

Featuring Sam Everett, Zach Faust, Eli Hamilton, Eric J. Hughes, Gabriella Joy, Alaina Manzo, Danielle Pafundi, Lexi Pappas, and Dan Pavacic.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS DAISY JONES & THE SIX – AUGUST 29 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Join us as 54 Below goes through the history of how the hit band Daisy Jones & The Six came to be! Watch how The Dunne Brothers became The Six, and how Daisy Jones makes her way into the band. See how Billy Dunne and Daisy Jones went from not being able to work together to making hit songs such as “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb),” “The River,” Regret Me,” and more! Come rock out and feel like you’re in the 70s with everyone’s favorite band! You won’t want to miss this.

Directed and produced by Katie Kawko and Moana Poyer. Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Jesse Dorfman, Kara Groom, Kolby Bates, Nathan Brenn, Dylan Coker, Lia Della Porta, Ruby Doran, Lucien Edme, Erin Engleman, Malcolm Green, Mia Grizzuti, Kyra Lamartine, Christian MontLouis, Diana Rendon, Lila K. Smith, and Melody Stubbs.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ADAM PASCAL – AUGUST 30-SEPTEMBER 2 AT 7PM

Tony Award®– nominated Broadway star Adam Pascal brings his new show to 54 Below. Adam will sing many of the songs from the shows he’s famous for, including Rent, Aida, Memphis, and more, plus new songs and stories inspired by his life and experience over the past few years – a time of enormous, personal and global transition. Adam interweaves these experiences with the music that got him through the life changing pandemic, lockdown, and personal challenges.

$80-$90 cover charge ($89.50-$100.50 with fees). $130-$135 premium seating ($144.50-$150 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: TWO THOUSAND MILES – AUGUST 30 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the New York City return of Two Thousand Miles: A New Musical! Set in New York City, Two Thousand Miles follows a group of childhood friends from California. At the heart of the musical is Davis, a 27 year old playwright who is trying to graduate college while juggling his new Lupus diagnosis. The friends come together for Davis as they’re navigating life altering experiences of their own. Through their collective journeys, they show us how love can transcend illness and personal strife. This concert features a book by Alyssa Williams, music & lyrics by Hans Zanger, and direction by Giovanni Marine, with additional music by Taylor Guttadauro and additional lyrics by Jaclyn Nash.

Featuring Anthony Bologna, Jamie Boswell, Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, Matt Henningsen, Giovanni Marine, Michelle Shapiro, Morgan Smith, Nik Sorocenski, and Tori Tiernan.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BO BURNHAM – AUGUST 31 AT 9:30PM

Bo Burnham will not appear at this performance.

Join us for a hell of a ride at 54 Below as we heal the world with comedy by honoring the vast musical and comedic career of Bo Burnham. Get ready to hear a variety of songs from “What,” “Words Words Words,” “Make Happy,” “Inside,” and “The Inside Outtakes.” Join Gabriela Torres (producer) and James Stryska (music director) as we try to find that funny feeling with this star-studded cast.

Featuring Kyle Dalsimer, Aaron J. Dix, Cameron Hale Elliott, Danny Jaworski, Payton Justice, Noah Manumaleuga, Genevieve Quiñones, Molly Russo, Annabelle Skala, Gabriela Torres, Lucas Tovar, and more stars to be announced!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 SINGS THE GLEE VERSION (NATIONALS EDITION) August 6 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MATILDAPALOOZA 2023: ALL GROWN UP – A REUNION OF BROADWAY’S MATILDAS August 8 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS THE SEVENTIES August 12 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

JONATHAN HOOVER: SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY August 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER AND THE WOMEN SHE INSPIRED VOL. 2 August 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

GOOD SHOW! PODCAST LAUNCH CABARET STARRING KRISTEN & SARAH GOODMAN August 15 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! – PART FOUR August 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

ELISA GALINDEZ: EVERYTHING I KNOW August 21 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

BLACK WRITERS SHOWCASE: VOLUME 2 August 21 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

54 SINGS DAISY JONES & THE SIX August 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at Click Here