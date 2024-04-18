Liz Callaway and Jason Graae Debut Duo Show at 54 Below This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway and Broadway favorite Jason Graae on July 3, 5, & 6 at 7pm. Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, Apr 19 at 12pm, Supporter+ and Club 54 on Mon, Apr 22 at 12pm, Supporters on Tues, Apr 23 at 12pm, Friends on Wed, Apr 24 at 12pm, and the General Public on Thurs, Apr 25 at 12pm.

Celebrate the hot sultry days of summer with Liz Callaway and Jason Graae as they join forces for a romantic (but platonic) evening of love songs, high belting, and hilarity! With more than 11 Broadway shows, 150 recording/cast albums, and 35 movies and television shows between them, these college pals who made their NYC Off-Broadway debuts together have stories! With music direction by Alex Rybeck.

Liz Callaway is a Grammy and Tony® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim'sMerrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also provided the singing voice for numerous animated movies, including the Oscar-nominated Anastasia.

Grammy non-nominee Jason Graae has been featured on and off- Broadway in A Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, Snoopy!, Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh(Drama Desk nomination - Best Actor in a Musical), Forever Plaid (original Sparky), and recently as The Wizard of Oz in the national tour of Wicked, but the pinnacle of his career, sadly, was as the voice of Lucky for Lucky Charms Cereal. He did win the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award so…

Liz Callaway and Jason Graae: Happily Ever Laughter plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 3, 5, & 6 at 7pm. Cover charges are $73 (includes $8 in fees) – $84 (includes $9 in fees). Premiums are $139 (includes $14 in fees) - $144.50 (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/CallawayGraae. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.