54 SINGS JONI MITCHELL Takes The Stage At 54 Below This May

54 BELOW presents Ayanna Charity, Brooke Emmerich and more in 54 Sings Joni Mitchell on May 14, 2024.

In a world full of turmoil and uncertainty, what better way to unite the generations than the timeless, classic catalog of Joni Mitchell? Featuring hits like: “River,” “A Case of You,” and “California.” For the super fans, cuts from her Clouds, Ladies of the Canyon, and Song to a Seagull albums are sure to delight.

Joni was a pioneer of the Laurel Canyon music scene which continues to influence the soundscape of folk music. This evening will showcase her earnest, vulnerable storytelling through an eclectic cast of Broadway artists and emerging talent.

Featuring the vocal talents of Ayanna Charity, Brooke Emmerich, Madge Dietrich, Tiffany Tatreau, Leslie Meloni, CACO, Jada Owens, and Conor M. Hamill. Music Directed by Drew Wutke.

TICKETS

54 Sings Joni Mitchell plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on 5/14/24. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Brooke Emmerich

Brooke is a bicoastal Actress, singer, writer and visual artist. She holds a BFA in Acting from Illinois Wesleyan University. Favorite regional credits include A Little Night Music, Bright Star, The Wizard of Oz, The Nether and more. She is ecstatic to be sharing the music of her favorite songwriter with such talented artists. @brookemmerich

Ayanna Charity: Ayanna is an NYC-based singer & actor. She is a 2021 recipient of the Jorge E. Maldonado Changemaker Scholarship. She earned her AEA card in the regional premiere of Idris Goodwin's Ghost. She has also appeared in productions with Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, Cleveland Playhouse, and Virginia Repertory Theatre. As a writer herself, she is passionate about music and lyricism and looks forward to sharing the delight of Joni's music with you. @andasteppivot

Drew Wutke (Music Director/Keys) NYC-based multidisciplinary artist/music director for Tony, Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize winners at venues all over the world incl Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, and 54Below. Sel. MD credits: HAARLEM NOCTURNE with Andrè DeShields/Marc Shaiman; for Lincoln Center: Pulitzer/Tony-winner Michael R. Jackson's LCT3 concert residency; Stephanie Blythe/Blythely Oratorio (Live from LincCenter/PBS). Fiasco's Off-Bway award-winning INTO THE WOODS (wkshp MD). Solo shows incl Kelli O'Hara, John-Andrew Morrison, Mason Park ft

Stephen Trask, Natalie Joy Johnson, Billy Gilman, Madge Dietrich; co-creator: Kevin Smith Kirkwood's Classic Whitney: Alive! concert series; BeBe Winans' BORN FOR THIS (Pre-Bway Assoc MD/Guest conductor); Middle Church's MOSAIC series (w/ Matthew Johnson Harris); West End-aimed FOR TONIGHT; Jim Steinman's RHINEGOLD starring André DeShields. Resident MD at the Jen Waldman Studio; he also plays weekly at MARIE'S CRISIS and is the legendary piano bar's first award-winning pianist/artist. (MM, vocal coaching, OKCU). He really doesn't know life at all. DrewWutke.com. @drewwutke

Madge Dietrich: Big voiced, bigger-hearted babe, equal parts earth mother and muppet interested in telling stories that disrupt the status quo, challenge stereotypes, and invite us into visioning a better world.

Tiffany Tatreau: Tiffany Tatreau is a singer and actor based in New York City. She originated the role of Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg in Ride the Cyclone in its national premiere, performing the role at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, MCC Theatre, 5th Avenue Theatre/ACT, and Alliance Theatre. She has also performed across the country at Marriott Theatre, Drury Lane Oakbrook, Pittsburgh CLO, and more. @tifftates

Leslie Meloni: Leslie is honored and thrilled to be making her 54 Below debut for 54 Sings Joni Mitchell. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Leslie is a singer/songwriter, teacher, and performer. Most recently, Leslie played Jamie in The Last Five Years and Martha in Spring Awakening at UofM; she is excited to continue her performance and teaching work here in the city. Lastly, Leslie would like to thank all her loved ones and mentors for their continued support and care that has led her to this moment!

CACO: CACO, they/she, is a non-binary and latine artist from the Bay Area. They are thrilled to share the beauty of Joni Mitchell's music tonight! La Cage aux Folles (6th Street Playhouse); HAUS OF HAUNTS (Green Room 42); Sunday in the Park… (Manhattan School of Music; Spring Awakening (Fitzsimmons Theatre); Passion of Rev. Yolanda (Alien Love Child Prod.) MSM ‘23. @jetxsctr

Jada Alston Owens: Jada is a New Orleans Native artist who cares to create tangible experiences. Whether it be through theatre, music, or dance, she believes in giving audiences something to think about. She believes the way she creates is like a good pot of gumbo people will never forget.

Conor M Hamill: Conor M Hamill is an actor, singer, and creator based in NYC with roots in N. Ireland. He loves his little pit mix Zeppelin and is excited to be a part of 54 Sings Joni Mitchell!

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.