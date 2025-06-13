Interview: Vincent Gardner on BEST OF THE JLCO at Jazz At Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world’s premier big band, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) with Wynton Marsalis consists of 15 permanent members performing live in New York City and around the world. Tonight June 13 and tomorrow June 14 at 7:30 pm, they are closing out their 2024-25 New York City season with a spirited “best of” concert led by Wynton Marsalis and packed with standout selections and crowd favorites from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. The evening shines a spotlight on Marsalis and longtime JLCO members Chris Crenshaw, Vincent Gardner, Carlos Henriquez, Sherman Irby, Ted Nash, Dan Nimmer, and Marcus Printup. After the concert, they’ll be touring the Northeast and Canada (find their dates here.)

We spoke with JLCO trombonist Vincent Gardner about the upcoming show.

How did you originally get involved with the JLCO? How long have you been in the orchestra?

I met Wynton in 1994 while a student at Florida A&M University. The great Wycliffe Gordon introduced and after Wynton’s Septet performed, I organized the “official” after-concert jam session at a local club where we played together for the first time. After college, I moved to NYC and would check out rehearsals and occasionally sub in the band. When Wycliffe left the JLCO in 2000, they asked me to join. I’ve been in the JLCO for 25 years this August.

Can you give me an overview on the season finale’s “Best of the JLCO with Wynton Marsalis”?

We have an unusual amount of amazing composers and arrangers in the JLCO, to the degree that I don’t think it’s ever happened in the history of music. Our various themed concerts over the years have required the writing of a large number of new pieces written by members of the group, but unfortunately many of them are not played often after the premiere. This concert gives an opportunity to hear a cross-section of this substantial collection of great compositions which have enhanced our programming over the last 20 years or so.

Can you tell me a little bit about one of the pieces you either wrote or handpicked that the orchestra will be performing this weekend?

We’ll be playing a piece of mine called “Up from Down”, which comes from a 2009 Suite I was commissioned to write entitled “The Jesse B. Semple Suite”. It’s based on a collection of short stories by Langston Hughes, and featured the stories staged and performed by two actors, with my original music enveloping each skit. “Up from Down” is about a major change in life trajectory from uncertain to positive.

What do you love about jazz?

I love how it has the ability to mirror the real-time fact that life changes from minute to minute, and as long as you understand the rules, you can express yourself through the changes.

After this show, the JLCO goes out on tour. Can you tell me a little about where you are going and what audiences can expect to hear?

We are going on a tour of the East Coast and Canada, but honestly I don’t know what we will be playing. Usually we end up closing a few of the pieces that we performed on the concerts just before a tour, so we may play some of the “Best of JLCO” repertoire.

Anything else you would like to add? Any additional projects you are working on?

I’m working on a new piece for Chamber Orchestra, Jazz Octet and children’s choir based upon the experiences of Toddlers. My wife and I have recently had two children, and I’ve found a lot of music in the way that life is seen from the perspective of years 0-5. I’m planning for it to premiere in early 2027.

Tickets to see the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra tonight and tomorrow (June 13 and 14) and more upcoming shows are available on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s website here.

Learn more about the JLCO and their upcoming tour dates outside of NYC here.

Header photo by Gilberto Tadday for Jazz at Lincoln Center

