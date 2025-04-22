Interview: The Randy Andy's Bring Andrews Sisters Charm to The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Randy Andys, a trio of singers that brilliantly fuses the timeless vocal stylings of The Andrews Sisters with the iconic pop hits of Mariah Carey, Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and more, are returning to the Green Room 42 on May 2nd for a Spring Swing concert. Timeless nostalgia, the Great American Songbook, Broadway Starlets make for a "vocally stunning and comedically brilliant" (Broadway World) evening.

The May 2 show features special guest stars Gabriella Enriquez (original Broadway cast of the Spamalot revival and New York, New York), and Wesley J. Barnes (Broadway’s A Wonderful World and Mean Girls), and Alicia Charles (Aladdin), Jocelyn Lonquist Klein (Grease), and Alison Mahoney (Ragtime, The Food Network). They'll be accompanied by the Matt Everingham Trio.

We spoke with Jocelyn Lonquist Klein about the upcoming show.

What has your process been like for putting this spring show together so far?

Putting together The Randy Andys Spring Swing at The Green Room has been incredibly rewarding and fun! An incredible cast, playful and creative arrangements, and a quirky and funny script will make for an amazing night.

We are also thrilled to showcase our Broadway guest stars, Gabriella Enriquez from SPAMALOT and NEW YORK, NEW YORK, and Wesley J. Barnes from A WONDERFUL WORLD in some very cool arrangements.

Is there anything you're particularly excited about doing at this concert?

We are known for singing iconic hits with vintage lips. We create post modern arrangements of today’s top pop hits, and we are premiering some brand new songs that aren’t to be missed.

What type of music can we expect to see on the setlist?

Our audience can expect all their favorite iconic pop hits, but in a new way. There will be songs from Madonna to Mariah, Aerosmith to Metallica, and Kesha to Dua Lipa, with a few classic songs from the 1940s sprinkled in too. There is really something for everyone in this show, and we hit almost every decade of music from the 1940s to today!

What are the mechanics like of taking a song and putting the Andrews Sisters style spin on it? What is it like creating the arrangements for something like that?

Creating our “Randy-fied” arrangements is a collaborative effort. Music director Matthew Everingham and founder Alison Mahoney work together to identify iconic pop songs that will surprise audiences when they hear it this new way. We work closely with arrangers, Timothy Rosser, Adrian Reis, and Micah Young to ensure that we are doing justice to the original song, while at the same time creating something that is new, memorable, and has never been heard before by the audience.

Aside from getting ready for this show, what have you been working on? Do you have any other shows in the works?

We are buzzing like bees! The Randy Andys is in the midst of concert engagements in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York. The Green Room Spring Swing cast will be making an appearance at the iconic Catbaret [at Caveat] in the East Village this month in advance of the Spring Swing. We are also recording our first ever album, and putting the finishing touches on a summer tour. #BusyBees

Follow @TheRandyAndys on Instagram to see upcoming announcements about their Christmas in July record release party.

Read a review of last year's Randy Andy’s Holiday Spectacular here.

Tickets to see the Randy Andys at the Green Room 42 on May 2 at 7 pm are available here.

To purchase livestream tickets click here

Comments