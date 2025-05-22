Interview: Laurie Roldan's A SONG FOR YOU at The Green Room 42 Honors Karen Carpenter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday May 31 at 1 pm, the Green Room 42 in Midtown will present Bay Area vocalist Laurie Roldan’s New York City cabaret debut show. The East Coast debut of her acclaimed concert “A Song for You: The Music of Karen Carpenter” will feature music director Nicolas Perez, currently serving as music assistant on the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club, as well as guest vocalists and a live three-piece band. The show will also be livestreamed for anyone not able to make it in person.

Inspired by the enchanting melodies and powerful storytelling of Karen Carpenter, Roldan shares personal stories and memories in a delightful evening woven through Carpenter hits such as “Close to You,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Superstar,” “Ticket to Ride,” and many more. A special preview of the show is available on Vimeo HERE.

Roldan has been a guest artist at many special events throughout the West, appeared as a soloist with symphony orchestras throughout California, and has performed lead roles at various Bay Area theaters. Some of her favorite roles include The Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Shellie Award nominee), Percy in The Spitfire Grill (Shellie Award nominee), Sarah in Guys and Dolls, Rose in The Secret Garden, and Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar. She was also part of the Dean Goodman Award-winning cast of A Grand Night for Singing. She volunteers every year to sing for the Hospice of the East Bay “Tree of Lights” events throughout the Bay Area. Her unique inspirational album, Even That, was recorded to comfort those going through difficult times.

Read a conversation below with Roldan about the inspiration for the show and the influence Karen Carpenter has had on her life.

How does it feel to be making your New York debut at The Green Room 42?

I am feeling so incredibly excited and blessed to be making my NYC debut! I have worked for the past eight years on my show, and I am really proud of how it has come all together and for all the very special people who have helped me along the way!

What was it about Karen Carpenter and her music that initially inspired you to create this tribute show?

My twin daughters were heading off to college and my vocal coach at the time suggested I work on a one-woman show. I had to think about what that was going to be, but I knew I wanted to do something that would inspire people to never give up on their dreams and purpose in life. I started to think about who inspired me the most when I was growing up and that was certainly Karen Carpenter. She was my idol, and I learned to sing to all her music. After a lot of readthroughs and rewrites, the show became my life story revealed through the music of Karen Carpenter.

Can you tell me a little bit about what it was like working with music director Nicolas Perez on the arrangements for this show? Are there any you're particularly proud of or excited by? How did you balance staying faithful to the original songs and making them your own?

Not only is Nicolas Perez an extremely talented musician, he is also a very humble and kind person. I would say one of the reasons I love working with Nick is that he really listens to the singer. He understands that balance, the give and take between the piano and the singer. He is very wise for his age, and I am so proud to have him be my MD for my NYC debut. I especially love his interpretation of “Masquerade” and “I’ll Say Goodbye to Love.” All the songs are played in the original arrangements and since I have known them and sung them all life (since I was about 5 years old) they just flow out of me. I definitely feel a connection to Karen when I am singing them.

The show features hits like "Close to You" and "Rainy Days and Mondays." Are there any lesser-known Karen Carpenter songs that hold a special significance for you and might make an appearance in the show?

I think one of the lesser-known songs would be “Those Good Ole Dreams.” This is a special song for me because I will be singing as a duet with my daughter Bridgette Kinsella, an aspiring upcoming actress and singer in New York. Also, the song “Ticket to Ride,” which is one of my most favorite to sing, and was originally a Beatles song.

As an actor, how do you feel about the difference between playing a part in something that someone else wrote and performing in your own solo show? What do you like about each?

Playing a part in a show is a way you can represent someone else’s story and make it your own, which I have had the opportunity to do throughout my career. My show is all about my story through the music of Karen Carpenter. I think the authenticity of sharing my story is what people relate to. So much of the music really relates to all our stories.

What do you want audiences to take away from your Karen Carpenter tribute show?

I hope audiences take away from my show enjoyment of hearing this music, being touched by my story and relating to their own life experiences, as well as being inspired to never give up on their own purpose and passion in life.

Learn more about the artist on her website at www.laurieroldan.com

Laurie Roldan will perform “A Song For You: The Music of Karen Carpenter” on Saturday, May 31 at 1 pm at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20.

For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds