Interview: Jane Monheit Celebrates Great American Songbook at Smoke Jazz Club

Beloved vocalist Jane Monheit, celebrated for her deep passion for the Great American Songbook, has been at the forefront of jazz singing since she emerged over 20 years ago to wide acclaim. During the ensuing years, she has collaborated with some of the greatest musicians, arrangers, and producers in jazz, including Tommy Flanagan, Ron Carter, Kenny Barron, Terence Blanchard, John Pizzarelli, Christian McBride, and many more. Her stellar backing trio includes pianist Michael Kanan, bassist Neal Miner, and drummer Curtis Nowosad. She will perform at Smoke Jazz Club from July 16 to 20 at 7 and 9 pm with her outstanding trio, pianist Michael Kanan, bassist Neal Miner, and drummer Rick Mantalbanoâ€”musicians who match her artistry with sensitivity and swing.

We spoke with Monheit about the upcoming show.

How are you feeling about your upcoming show at Smoke Jazz Club?

Iâ€™m really excited to be returning to Smoke! Itâ€™s a very special club for me, and anyone in jazz knows its incredible history. My husband and I not only fell in love in that room back when it was called Augieâ€™s, but we learned an endless amount about this music.Â

Are there any particular songs or arrangements youâ€™re excited about doing?

Iâ€™ll be celebrating the 25th anniversary of my first album, Never Never Land, with my VERY long-time New York band. Itâ€™ll be quite a reunion for us, not only to be together after a while, but with the old repertoire!

What have you been listening to lately?

The Great American Songbook, as always!

What else have you been working on? Are there any upcoming projects or shows youâ€™re excited about?

Iâ€™m definitely already looking forward to another packed holiday tour! They get bigger every year!

Is there anything else youâ€™d like to add?

Tour dates and a link for lessons on my website,Â janemonheitonline.com!

Learn more about Monheit and where to follow her on her website at www.janemonheitonline.com

Tickets to see Jane Monheit perform on July 16 to 20 are available on the Smoke Jazz Club website here. The cover charge starts at $25 for the weeknight performances and $35 for the weekend ones. All of her performances are dinner shows, which require a minimum purchase of at least one entree per person.

