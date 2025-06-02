Interview: Dorian Woodruff Celebrates FOREVER ME WITH LOVE at Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dorian Woodruff celebrates the release of his album, Forever Me with Love at Chelsea Table and Stage on June 5, 2025 at 7 pm. Woodruff is proud to share this collection of tunes from his many years of working in jazz and cabaret clubs. He honors composers and lyricists such as Michel Legrand, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Lew Spence, and Leslie Bricusse, Lori Mechem, and Beegie Adair, to name a few.

Dorian is a versatile singer, director, and writer. He is a multiple MAC Award Nominee and a Broadway World Award nominee. He has performed in clubs world wide with stops in Las Vegas, Nashville, London, Paris, and Berlin.

With vocals produced by Lina Koutrakos and engineered by Nik Chinboukas and Steve Rizzo, mastering by Roger Lian and arrangements by Tedd Firth, Piano; Lori Mechem, piano; and the late Mike Renzi, piano, and Sean Harkness; guitar, Woodruff has created an album for the ages. Tunes include “Nice and Easy”; “Summer Me, Winter Me”; “Something to Live For”; “Fly Away”; “The Way We Were,” and more, filling this album with timeless classics.

Woodruff will be joined on stage by amazing musicians Ron Drotos on piano, Sean Harness on guitar and Matt Sharfglass on bass, with direction by Lina Koutrakos.

We spoke with Woodruff about the upcoming album and release concert.

How does it feel to be releasing your new album?

It feels unreal. Over the years, I've been engaged to provide backing vocals on several albums over the years, but doing my own album never entered my thoughts. The inspiration was a recording session in Rhode Island with the late Mike Renzi. That session told me to move forward. I'm very happy I did.

What was the inspiration behind the theme?

The wall behind my piano is a tack board. I write ideas on index cards and pin them up. I listed the songs on card and placed then in the order of the album. I then called friends in Nashville and mentioned I needed a title for the album. After several ideas, Forever Me with Love presented itself. It's part of a lyric in one of the tunes, and it was perfect.

What was the process like of choosing the tracks that went into this album and putting together the arrangements? Is there anything on it you’re particularly proud of?

Everything happened organically. We would arrive at the studio and I would have a folder of charts. I would have a chat with Tedd Firth or Sean Harkness and they would say which tune felt right. Three quarters of the album are tunes with lyrics by Alan and Marilyn Bergman. This happened unintentionally, but I'm elated. I'm very proud of all of the tunes, but I'm honored that Mike Renzi is on the album. He was the piano player in that Rhode Island session. Also, my dear friend, Lori Mechem, was visiting and played on some tunes to finish the album. One of the tunes, “Fly Away,” is composed by her.

Are you planning to do anything differently at your live album release concert at Chelsea Table and Stage?

This is the first time I've done a show with more than a piano. I've enjoyed a show with piano and vocals, but this is special. We have Ron Drotos on piano, Sean Harkness on guitar, and Matt Sharfglass on bass. This combo is fantastic and I'm excited to be working with these incredible musicians.

What’s coming up next for you now that this album is out?

My director Lina Koutrakos and I were talking about that. Who knows? I've been writing down all the odd and funny things my mother has been saying. It may make good patter for a show.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I'm very proud of this album. I couldn't have completed it without am amazing group of musicians, producers, engineers, and friends. They help me sound great.

Learn more about Dorian Woodruff by following the singer on Instgram.

Tickets to the 6/5 show are available on Eventbrite here.

Comments

