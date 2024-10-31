Photos: Ava Nicole Frances Debuts THE DREAM THAT I SEE at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ava Nicole Frances debuted her new musical cabaret on October 26th at The Green Room 42. The program was titled THE DREAM THAT I SEE, and quite appropriately so because, since she made her way before the cabaret audiences of New York City in 2020, Ava Nicole Frances has been one of the most visible dreamers of the industry, and she has been making those dreams come true before our very eyes, ever since. Now a student at NYU, Ava Nicole has been a regular at The Lineup With Susie Mosher (both on the stage and in the audience), she has appeared on stages throughout the city, and she most recently made her Cabaret Convention debut. She is a light and an inspiration to everyone who knows her.

Now, in the name of full transparency, I was in the audience on Saturday night as Ava’s photographer. I was hired by her director, Frank Silletti, to photograph the performance and the after party. So I cannot write a review of the performance, cannot offer my opinion of the art that was presented. I can only report the facts of the occasion:

The Dream That I See was so sold out that The Green Room 42 had to hold the curtain for twenty minutes in order to accommodate the throng of patrons.

The show was attended by many luminaries of the cabaret scene, there to support the young singing actress. Among the cabaret community in the house were singer/songwriter Darnell White and his spouse, award-winner Diva LaMarr, MAC Award winners Mardie Millit and Michael Garin, prolific artists of the theatrical and cabaret stages Kate Loprest and Lianne Marie Dobbs, musical storyteller Leslee Warren, song stylist Diane D’Angelo, crooner Kati Neiheisel, reviewer Andrew Poretz (off duty) accompanied by cabaret aficionado Beth Naji, show business historian Will Friedwald with photographer Lorelei Edwards, and cabaret up-and-comer Yale Langworthy.

Ava Nicole was joined on the stage by fellow American Idol alum Luke-Michael and winner of multiple MAC Awards, Susie Mosher, who, during her introduction to the evening, lavished Frances with much eloquent and heartfelt praise.

The audience response to every number ranged from enthusiastic to pandemonium.

The musical program included songs from The Greatest Showman, The Music Man, Wicked, Funny Girl, Bye Bye Birdie, A Little Night Music, Baby, The Muppet Movie, and Pochahontos, as well as music from Beyonce, Renee Rapp, Ben Platt, and Linda Ronstadt.

For the first time ever, Ava Nicole Frances sang a song of her own composition, “Little Did I Know,” for which she provided both lyrics and melody.

Part of the evening was dedicated to the famous/infamous Ava Nicole Frances Halloween costumes.

There were multiple mid-show standing ovations.

The band for the night was made up of proficients Jon Weber (Violin), Eric Wharton (Electric & Upright Bass), Jon Berger (Drums), and Musical Director Michael Collum (Piano).

The next time Ava Nicole Frances plays this show, I will not be paid to be in the audience: I will pay to be there.

Since this was a debut of a new show, the likelihood is great that there will be future performances. Interested parties may find updates on the Ava Nicole Frances website HERE - the ANF social media links are on the home page.

Find other great shows to see on the Green Room 42 website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

Ava Nicole Frances with Susie Mosher and Luke-Michael





With Michael Garin and Mardie Millit

With fathers Frank Silletti and Sonny Vukic

With Michael Collum, Eric Wharton, and Jon Weber





