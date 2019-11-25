Hotel Chantelle Joins Forces with Michael Cerveris' Band Loose Cattle for Movember

WHAT:

Hotel Chantelle joins forces with two time Tony award and Grammy winner, Michael

Cerveris and his band, Loose Cattle as well as Frank's Chop Shop to raise awareness towards Movember and men's health.



WHEN:

Sunday, December 8th, from 2-5 PM.

WHERE: 92 Ludlow Street, NY 10002 in the Lobby



TICKETS:



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movember-shave-party-at-hotel-chantelle-tickets-83083447829

Enter into a Parisian style cocktail lounge that emanates sophisticated glamour of the 1940's as Hotel Chantelle joins forces with two time Tony award winning actor and musician, Michael Cerveris and his band, Loose Cattle as well as Frank's Chop Shop. Whether, you're the only Mo or have a whole team of Mo's with you come down Sunday, December 8th from 2-5pm to help raise awareness for men's mental and physical health in honor of Movember.

This special event hosts a bottomless brunch that will give men the opportunity to come in for complimentary shaves and beard trims by Frank's Chop Shop in the lobby of Hotel Chantelle. All while enjoying the live Americana sound by none other than the former Sweeney Todd star himself. Loose Cattle nods to their punky pasts while also showcasing their often-poignant punch as an alt-country band. According to Cerveris, "There's something about having a clear-eyed, borderline cynical eye on the world while dancing a country waltz with a big old heart on your sleeve that is the place where this band lives."

Hotel Chantelle is also serving a specialty Movember Mule Cocktail that will donate one dollar for each Movember Mule sold. This cocktail is made with whiskey, soda, spiced ginger syrup, and lime juice. All ticket holders will additionally be entered to win a dinner for two or half off their first cut at Frank's Chop Shop. This will be Hotel Chantelle's first time partaking in Movember and they will be making this an annual event for future years to come.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi





