Holly Ann Butler to Present UNCOVERED at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Holly Ann Butler in Uncovered on May 8th at 9:30pm.

"Step into the lead of the show after 9 days of joining the company and no rehearsal for Act 2?" "Sure!"

"Hop into a principal role during previews and learn three new songs in one day?" "Let's go!"

Recently the spotlight has been shed on the importance of swings and understudies on Broadway and the theater community at large, and for years, Holly Ann Butler has been known as a cover extraordinaire! Most recently, she rejoined the Broadway company of Come From Away, saving it from a closure, after ending the Broadway run of Diana only two days before! And now with 5 Broadway shows, 4 national tours, and too many other shows to list, she's performing a night of songs and stories starring her. Selections include songs from On the Town, Come From Away, Grease, How to Succeed, and Diana - all shows she has understudied, usually in multiple roles. Come watch as she gets Uncovered.

Guest stars include L. Steven Taylor (Lion King), Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Smokey Joe's Cafe), and Brian Gonzales (Aladdin, Mr. Saturday Night). Directed by Lauren Heirigs and music directed by Dylan Glatthorn.

April 20, 2022

Holly Ann Butler in Uncovered plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 8th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Holly Ann Butler

A true triple threat, Holly Ann Butler has been a staple of the Broadway community for years. Her wealth of experience includes five Broadway shows and four national tours, and she was an understudy in all but one of them. She was most recently seen as Lady Sarah Spencer in both the Broadway and Netflix productions of Diana, and is currently a standby on the Broadway in Come From Away. Holly has also starred in countless regional shows, including the titular role in Drury Lane's production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which she was nominated for a Jeff Award.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.