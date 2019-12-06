Hidden Cabaret Reveals The Starry Line Up for Their HIDDEN FOR THE HOLIDAYS Seasonal Show

Hidden Cabaret, the new cabaret series at the Secret Room, proudly announces their cast of Hidden for the Holidays, a night of seasonal music and good cheer. Two shows will be offered on Monday, December 16th at 7pm and 9:30pm.

The musical holiday celebration will feature some of Broadway's hottest rising stars: Jared Zirilli (Summer), Catherine Ricafort (Spongebob Squarepants), Katie Sexton (The Play That Goes Wrong), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), Mili Diaz (Wicked National Tour) and Kim Roth (Magic School Bus). Jake McKenna (Wicked Frozen, Missed Connections, Bound for Broadway) will be returning to the Hidden Cabaret as host after his successful turn at the series inaugural performance in November. Geoffrey Ko (Broadway: Be More Chill; Off Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter, Generation Me; Paper Mill: The Honeymooners) continues as the musical director.

Hidden Cabaret is located in The Secret Room at 707 8th Avenue just below the Iron Bar. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks with the first show starting at 7pm; a second performance begins at 9:30.

Hidden Cabaret is produced by Red Horse Theatricals.

Tickets available now at www.TicketCentral.com and visit Hidden Cabaret's website for tickets, a list of future events and browse their specially selected menu at www.hiddencabaret.com.





