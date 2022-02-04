Henry Platt, Alyssa Wray, Morgan Dudley & More to Star in 54 SINGS 2012

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "Titanium." "Payphone." "Somebody That You Used To Know." These iconic songs embody an exciting and nostalgic year that changed the world of music forever: 2012. Come join an all-star cast of Broadway performers and cabaret's best at Feinstein's/54 Below as we look back and personalize the music that made us.

Featuring: Adi Roy (Jagged Little Pill), Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"), Analise Scarpaci (Matilda, Mrs. Doubtfire), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten, Legally Blonde), Brody Grant, Dillon Klena (Rockin' In Paradise), Elizabeth Bedley, Henry Platt ("Sing On!"), Isabelle Lawley, Jenn Lancaster, Jordan Dobson (Hadestown, West Side Story), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Ramone Nelson (MJ the Musical), Richie Cardile, Sean Doherty (Percy Jackson in The Lightning Thief International Tour), Senzel Ahmady, Zach Hess (Disney's Frozen, Jagged Little Pill)

Produced by Zachary Hausman

Associate Produced by Ashley Haber

Music Direction by Andrew Wheeler

Arrangements by Maxwell Herman

54 Sings 2012: A Musical Tribute To The Songs of 10 Years Ago! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, February 28th, 2021 at 9:45pm. There is a $25-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.