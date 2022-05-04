Helane Blumfield and Bobby Peaco Reunite at Don't Tell Mama With ME AND BOBBY PEACO

After five years of working together as singer and musical director, Helane Blumfield and Bobby Peaco come together again on June 2 and 3, and this time as a true duo. "Me and Bobby Peaco" combines the musical stylings, stories, AND voices of these two award-winning, powerhouse artists. With an eclectic song list featuring the works of Joe Cocker, Cole Porter, Melody Gardot, Neil Diamond, Green Day, and many more, Blumfield and Peaco present an array of unexpected duets and thrilling arrangements.

Ms Blumfield and Mr Peaco last joined forces in 2019 for the Broadway World Award-winning tribute show "Tight Pants and Tears Of Joy, My Love Affair with Tom Jones and Neil Diamond."

In addition to performing, Ms Blumfield is a sought-after photographer, and photojournalist. In 2020 she won a Broadway World award for 'Best Documentarian of Cabaret, Photography or Film/Video.'

"Ms Blumfield has a lot to say... listen to her voice-the, one with which she sings and the other one that has been guiding her all along" - Front Row Center, May 2016

Mr. Peaco is a multi-award winner who has showcased his musical skills nationally and internationally and in most of New York's clubs and piano bars. He has musical directed and collaborated with Julie Wilson, Jackie Hoffman, and Blake Edwards. Jerry Herman described him as "The best show pianist I have ever heard."

Blumfield and Peaco are reunited with multi-award-winning Director Lennie Watts.

Helane Blumfield and Bobby Peaco perform "Me and Bobby Peaco" for 2 nights only on June 2 and June 3 at 7:00 at Don't Tell Mama. Don't Tell Mama is located on restaurant row in the heart of the theatre district at 343 West 46th Street. For information and reservations visit the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.