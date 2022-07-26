Helane Blumfield and Bobby Peaco Reprise ME AND BOBBY PEACO At Don't Tell Mama

Helane Blumfield and Bobby Peaco return to Don't Tell Mama for a two-night encore performance of Me and Bobby Peaco on Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3, both at 7 PM. The show is directed by Lennie Watts.

After five years of working together as singer and musical director respectively, Helane Blumfield and Bobby Peaco came together again on June 2 and 3, and this time as a true duo. Me and Bobby Peaco combines the musical stylings, stories, and voices of these two award-winning artists. With an eclectic song list featuring the works of Joe Cocker, Cole Porter, Melody Gardot, Neil Diamond, Green Day and many more, Blumfield and Peaco present an array of unexpected duets and unique arrangements.

Blumfield and Peaco last joined forces in 2019 for the Broadway World Award-winning tribute show Tight Pants and Tears Of Joy, My Love Affair with Tom Jones and Neil Diamond. In addition to performing, Blumfield is a photographer, and photojournalist. In 2020 she won a Broadway World award for Best Documentarian of Cabaret, Photography or Film/Video.

For reservations www.donttellmamanyc.com. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street, NYC.