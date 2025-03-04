Hamlet Isn't Dead to Present FOR BARD'S SAKE at Caveat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Introducing For Bard's Sake, Hamlet Isn't Dead's new four-part series, coming to Caveat soon!

Starting March 13th, the HIDiots are taking Caveat by storm to bring you four original one-acts based on your favorite (or perhaps least favorite) of Shakespeare's plays.

For Bard's Sake is serving the most palatable version of classical theatre around, unpacking the Bard's works with hilarity and heart. Every night is a different show, directed by and cast with HIDiots old and new. Learn a little bit more about each of them below!

March 13th is Two Gents -- First up is Shakespeare's first(ish) play. They may not have set out to fix this centuries-old problem play, but by Jupiter, they're going to! Or embarrass themselves trying. Directed by David Andrew Laws, featuring Isabella Greathouse, Adam Turner, Lainee Jentz, and Morgan Hooper*

March 16th is Shrew You! -- Who doesn't love a little discourse on gender politics gently wrapped in slapstick comedy? Allow us to interpret perhaps not what Shakespeare "said", but what he "should have" said. But it's still laugh-out-loud funny, so think of it as comedy-splaining. Directed by Nick Stokes, featuring Emma Mueller, Madeline Parks*, Mario C. Brown, and Jaida Foreman

March 20th is MacSHHH! -- Things get a little bit spooky with the Shakespeare play you're not supposed to name. And by "spooky" we mean "silly". And by "a little bit" we mean "a lotta bit". And by the "Shakespeare play" we mean "Macbe-"...ah, no no no!! You almost got us there. Sneaky. Directed by Michael Luca, featuring Dan Dobro, Camila Calderón, Samia Omari, and Michael Thomas Kennedy*

March 21st is As YOU Like It -- This one's got it all: cross-dressing, wrestling, and some eat-pray-lovin'. Shakespeare and flower-power shake hands is this four-person classic turned four-person cult classic. Be part of the action, get lost in the sauce, and you might even find yourself somebody to love. Directed by Jillian Marie Cicalese, featuring Stephanie Jeane Toussaint*, Olivia Ridpath, Daniel Martinez, and Tori Anderson.

Follow the most charismatic nerds you've ever met as they try to entertain you, educate you, and make you hate English literature just a little bit less. Funny, frantic, and fourth-wall-shattering, this is four nights of comedy you won't want to miss. Praise be to Bard!

