Hamilton Leithauser to Return to Café Carlyle in March

The native New Yorker released his most recent full-length record, “Live from Cafe Carlyle” album in September of 2020.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Hamilton Leithauser will return to Café Carlyle for his sixth annual residency, March 5-16, 2024. The native New Yorker released his most recent full-length record, “Live from Cafe Carlyle” album in September of 2020 and “The Loves of Your Life,” in April 2020, deemed “his finest moment to date” by The Line of Best Fit. His previous release saw him collaborate with Angel Olsen on “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger).” Pitchfork declared the song “a gorgeously surreal version of early-1960s baroque-pop.” Leithauser’s 2016 collaboration with Ros-tam, I Had A Dream That You Were Mine, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart, #1 New Artist Album, and was named one of the year’s best by Pitchfork, Esquire, NPR and more. 2021 saw Leithauser collaborating with Kevin Morby on a sold-out US tour and their acclaimed track “Virginia Beach.” He ended the year being named among the most influential artists in Pitchfork’s history. 

 

Tickets are available online via Click Here—Tuesday to Thursday: General Seating $105 per person / Premium Seating $155 / Bar Seating $80; Friday & Saturday: General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $100.

 

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

 

For more information and updates on these exciting events, follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook.

About Café Carlyle:  

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years – from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.  

 

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel: 

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan’s sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper.  Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling’s at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel’s Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle 

 




