Haley Swindal, Kissy Simmons to Join Anthony Nunziata at Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway stars Haley Swindal (Chicago) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) will join acclaimed singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata for "Anthony Nunziata & Friends" at Feinstein's/54 Below Oct 20 + Oct 21 at 9:45PM.

The concerts will include additional guest performers Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway), Joan Ryan (Ruthless! The Musical), Dani Apple, Marieann Meringolo and WILL NUNZIATA.

Expect to hear Nunziata's signature soulful stamp on classics like Somewhere, O Sole Mio, New York State of Mind and others, as well as singing his timeless original songs that he has been developing in Nashville. The Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter, actor and entertainer will be premiering brand new songs and share behind the scenes stories into his foray to writing for country and pop artists as well as animated features. Nunziata will be joined by musical director Eugene Gwozdz.

"Anthony Nunziata & Friends" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Oct 20 + Oct 21 @ 9:45pm. There is a $40-80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.