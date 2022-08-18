Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HERE I AM in Concert Comes to 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on September 2, 2022.

Aug. 18, 2022  
HERE I AM in Concert Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Samantha Roberts and the company of Something Better Productions in Here I Am in Concert! on Friday, September 2nd. A new musical created by Christian Cantrell and Samantha Roberts. Featuring music and lyrics by Christian Cantrell and Samantha Roberts and a book by Christian Cantrell, Here I Am follows a group of young adults as they navigate relationships in an era of social media dependency. We explore how people treat each other in the modern age, the toxic and unhealthy relationships that are produced and the pressures put on Scarlett, both intentional and not.

Samantha Roberts will be performing and directing an ensemble of artists, including Alexia Correa (an original Forget I Said Anything Cast Member), Jack Baugh, Lauren Lyons, Thomas McFerran, Francesca Panzara, Jett Gomez, and Nikolai Granados. Music Director and Conductor, Christian Cantrell is joined by Zachary Larson on the guitar, Andy Hainz on the bass, Karoline Thomas on the violin and Matthew DeMaria on the drums. Stage Management and technical direction by Emily Hardy.

Samantha Roberts in Here I Am plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) February 21st at 7pm. There is a $25-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Samantha Roberts (she/her/hers) is a graduate of Temple University where she obtained a BFA in Musical Theatre. Some of her performance credits include: Mrs./Betty u.s. (Sunday in the Park with George), Ensemble (Age of Power), Audrey (Little Shop of Horrors), Lead performer (Just Getting Started), and Woman 1 (Forget I Said Anything). Her directing and choreographing credits include: Forget I Said Anything, Just Getting Started, The Quartet, Betrayal, Seussicial, and Godspell. She is incredibly passionate about musical theatre and strives to create non-conforming theatre that can be told by any person and remain universal. She is also a second degree Black Belt In Tang Soo Do karate and loves teaching self defense. She is a proudly certified Covid Compliance Officer most recently working on Paradise Square at the Barrymore Theater.

In April 2019, Something Better Productions was launched by Samantha Roberts to support new works, beginning with Forget I Said Anything. Something Better Productions aims to produce works by young collaborators looking to bring... something better to the world.


