HELLO, DOLLY! Concert at the Stonewall Inn to Feature an All-Black Cast

Creating In Color Music and the Black Theatre Coalition will present a new concert series at the legendary Stonewall Inn. The series will begin with a concert production of the music of Hello, Dolly! Join them for iconic numbers such as Before The Parade Passes By, It Only Takes A Moment, and the title number, Hello Dolly, performed by an all-Black cast in brand new arrangements that take these familiar tunes to new and surprising places.

Hello, Dolly! In Concert will be presented on Monday, March 21st at 7:00 PM upstairs at the Stonewall Inn (53 Christopher Street) with doors opening at 6:30. Tickets will be $10 and seating will be strictly limited. To purchase in advance, please email 4creatingincolor@gmail.com There will also be a two beverage minimum.

Hello, Dolly! In Concert stars Tarra Conner Jones (Motormouth Mabel in Hairspray for Royal Caribbean and Matron Mama Morton in Chicago at the Fulton) as Dolly Gallagher Levi, Kenney M. Green (Off Broadway's Finks and First National Tour of Smokey Joe's Café) as Horace Vandergelder, Sheldon Henry (Tina and The Prom on Broadway) as Cornelius Hackl, and Khalifa White (Caroline, Or Change Broadway and First National Tour of School of Rock) as Irene Molloy. They will be supported by LaDawn Taylor (Nala in Festival of the Lion King Tokyo) as Minnie Fay, Grant Evan (Off-Broadway's The Baker's Wife) as Barnaby Tucker, Peter McIntosh (Full Monty at The New Harmony Theatre) as Ambrose Kemper and Ekemini Ekpo (The Tempest at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company) as Ermegarde Vanergelder. This presentation of Hell, Dolly! will be directed by Amy Marie Haven (former Associate Artistic Director of San Francisco's African-American Shakespeare Company and current Producing Fellow at the Music Man on Broadway) and musically directed by John Bronston (former musical director of the North American tour of Hair and current Music Direction Fellow at Tina on Broadway).

Future shows in the concert series to be presented at the Stonewall Inn will be Hair (April 18th) and Jelly's Last Jam (May 23rd). Creative teams and casting will be announced at a later time.