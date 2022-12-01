HATCHETATION THE MUSICAL: IN CONCERT to be Presented at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2 in January
Hatchetation is a comedic take on the life of the infamous Temperance activist Carry A. Nation.
The team behind the new musical Hatchetation will present a concert version of the showon Monday, January 23rd, 2023, at 7:00pm at ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL STAGE 2.
With book, music and lyrics by writer/performer Amy Jo Jackson (The Brass Menagerie), Hatchetation is a comedic take on the life of the infamous Temperance activist Carry A. Nation.
The concert will be directed by Arpita Mukherjee (The Kite Runner, Monsoon Wedding, Hypokrit Theatre Company), with music direction by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Kimberly Akimbo, Come from Away, Company), and arrangements and orchestrations by Pearl Rhein (Great Comet, Nightclub Cantata, The Lucky Ones). Casting will be announced at a later date.
Hatchetation plays Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 (196 Allen St, NYC) on January 23rd, 2023, at 7:00pm. There is a one drink minimum standing, two drink minimum seated. $15 cover charge. Rockwood Music Hall is a 21+ venue. Tickets and information are available at www.rockwoodmusichall.com or www.seetickets.us.
MORE ABOUT HATCHETATION
Hatchetation is a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Amy Jo Jackson (they/she). It was one of two musicals selected for the prestigious National Music Theatre Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center in 2021, and has also been developed via the She-Collective, Untitled Musical Project, and Fresh Ground Pepper's PAL Program.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 30, 2022
Birdland presents thirteen-time MAC Award winning singer Natalie Douglas in “To Lena: A Tribute to the Lady and Her Music.”
Tim Connell Returns To Pangea This December With …AND SO IT GOES
November 30, 2022
Actor-singer-storyteller Tim Connell returns to Pangea for a third time this year with ...and so it goes... on Thursday, December 8 and Saturday, December 17, both at 7 PM. He is joined by his longtime collaborator, a Musical Director James Followell. The show is directed by Steven Petrillo.
Karen Mason to Present Holiday Concert CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! at Birdland in December
November 30, 2022
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Karen Mason with her concert “Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!” on Monday, December 19 at 7:00 PM. Mason’s legendary holiday show features unique interpretations of old and new seasonal classics.
Photos: Cher Storms Birdland Theater As Impersonator Scott Townsend Takes the Stage!
November 29, 2022
Go inside Birdland Theater with brand-new photos of celebrity Cher impersonator Scott Townsend AKA Thirsty Burlington on Monday, who took the stage on November 28.
MY UNORTHODOX LIFE's Robert Brotherton to Perform at 54 Below Tomorrow Night
November 29, 2022
Robert Brotherton, break-out funnyman of the hit Netflix reality show, “My Unorthodox Life,” is set to make his 54 Below debut performing a hilarious, holiday-inspired, cabaret jubilee tomorrow, Wednesday November 30th at 7:00pm.