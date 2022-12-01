HATCHETATION THE MUSICAL: IN CONCERT to be Presented at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2 in January

The team behind the new musical Hatchetation will present a concert version of the showon Monday, January 23rd, 2023, at 7:00pm at ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL STAGE 2.

With book, music and lyrics by writer/performer Amy Jo Jackson (The Brass Menagerie), Hatchetation is a comedic take on the life of the infamous Temperance activist Carry A. Nation.

The concert will be directed by Arpita Mukherjee (The Kite Runner, Monsoon Wedding, Hypokrit Theatre Company), with music direction by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Kimberly Akimbo, Come from Away, Company), and arrangements and orchestrations by Pearl Rhein (Great Comet, Nightclub Cantata, The Lucky Ones). Casting will be announced at a later date.

Hatchetation plays Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 (196 Allen St, NYC) on January 23rd, 2023, at 7:00pm. There is a one drink minimum standing, two drink minimum seated. $15 cover charge. Rockwood Music Hall is a 21+ venue. Tickets and information are available at www.rockwoodmusichall.com or www.seetickets.us.

MORE ABOUT HATCHETATION

Hatchetation is a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Amy Jo Jackson (they/she). It was one of two musicals selected for the prestigious National Music Theatre Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center in 2021, and has also been developed via the She-Collective, Untitled Musical Project, and Fresh Ground Pepper's PAL Program.