Guilty Pleasures Cabaret To Live Stream Holiday Spectacular From The Historic Kraine Theatre In NYC

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, a song & dance company bringing a modern take to vintage cabaret, has announced their annual Holiday Spectacular will be broadcast live from the Kraine Theatre in NYC on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 9:30PM EST. The New York City-based company will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a choreographed song and dance review show to their favorite winter holiday tunes. This will be the first time company members will perform onstage together in 8 months. The last live show was back on March 6, 2020 at The Duplex - one week before the shutdown of NYC due to Covid-19.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret has performed six virtual cabarets via Zoom since the nationwide Covid-19 shutdowns began, with each performance garnering nearly 300 audience members. The Holiday Spectacular will be the first time the company performs together in the same physical space. "It was the natural next step in producing shows in this new era of safety precautions due to Covid-19," states Co-Director and Producer Bridget Bose.

"It's going to be really magical to share the space with fellow performers again," says Andrea Palesh, the other Co-Director and Producer of Guilty Pleasures Cabaret. "Plus, we'll be able to broadcast the show to all of our friends, family, and fans - which will be extra special for the holiday season."

The Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Holiday Spectacular will be presented on Friday December 11, 2020 at 9:30PM EST via YouTube. More show and ticket details will be available at www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com.

MORE ABOUT GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET

GPC's self-produced musical dance videos have garnered over 1.8 million views on YouTube alone. NYC's Premier Variety Show brings a modern vibe to vintage cabaret and vaudeville, featuring high-energy synchronized dancing and live singing courtesy of female vocal group - The Sirens. Owned, produced and directed by a female team, the show is full of sultry charm and feminine energy that's redefining the American cabaret experience. This production can be described as an extravaganza in which "Great Gatsby meets Mad Men meets Video Vixens." Guilty Pleasures Cabaret was founded in 2014 by six friends in New York City, professional touring artists who wanted to produce a show that highlighted both their creative and production talents. Inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfilled their own "guilty" performing pleasures, the show was born. The ladies debuted their show in Manhattan on the Upper West Side at a neighborhood bar, and after nine months of packed rooms, moved downtown where they sold out monthly shows at the renowned Duplex Cabaret Theater. The ladies have since made The Duplex their performing home, with guest appearances at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Cutting Room, DROM, The Triad, The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret, Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, Stage 773 in Chicago, and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver. In the spring of 2017, the group began performing internationally with performances in San Pedro, Belize and Bimini, Bahamas. In 2018, GPC founded the female vocal group - The Sirens, who seamlessly blend retro vibes, pop tunes, and musical theatre stylings with tight harmonies and leading lady vocals. For more information, please visit www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com

MORE ABOUT KRAINE THEATER

Nestled in the heart of NYC's East Village, the legendary Kraine Theater is managed and maintained by nonprofit theatrical organization FRIGID New York. FRIGID's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work without limit to content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. The Obie Award-winning FRIGID does this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and 7 annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in its third decade, FRIGID has produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater, often launching careers of well-known artists.

