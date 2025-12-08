54 SINGS GLEE DUETS To Be Presented At 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Glee Duets on Monday, January 5 at 9:30 p.m. The concert will revisit mashups and duets from the 2010s television series and will feature selections such as “I Feel Pretty/Unpretty,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “For Good,” “Take Me or Leave Me,” and “Dream On.” The event is produced by Lydia Newman and Renée Sabrina, with music direction by Allie Lewis.

54 SINGS GLEE DUETS

The concert will feature Justin Amaro, Andie Angel, Jeremiah Burch, Mackenzie Cannon, Joshua Carandang, Ethan Carlson, Meggie Ferguson, Dylan Hoffinger, Keiji Ishiguri, Ray Maxwell, Corinne O’Reilly, Sarah Reich, Isa Rodriguez, Ashley Sharmat, Michael Swain-Smith, Vaheed Ali Talebian, Afra Sophia Tully, Malaika Wanjiku, Audrey Williams, and Zia. Allie Lewis will serve as music director on keys, with Caleb Conaway on guitar and Anna Young on drums.

Ticket Information

54 Sings Glee Duets will take place at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 5 at 9:30 p.m. Cover charges will range from $29.50 to $40.50, with premium seating priced at $68. A $25 food and beverage minimum will apply. Tickets and additional information will be available through the venue, and same-day tickets after 7 p.m. will be available by calling (646) 476-3551.