Ann Hampton Callaway To Celebrate The Sounds Of Cole Porter At The Cabaret Theatre

Magic Thread Cabaret will welcome Tony nominee and pop/jazz recording artist Ann Hampton Callaway for her production I Get a Kick Out of Cole, presented by Ammeen & Associates, LLC.

The program will be offered on March 20 at The Cabaret Theatre in downtown Indianapolis, with tickets scheduled to go on sale December 8.

I GET A KICK OUT OF COLE

Callaway will appear with The Sean Baker Trio in an evening of Cole Porter selections ranging from well-known standards to lesser-heard material. The program will include “I Gaze in Your Eyes,” which Callaway wrote in response to a Porter poem, and will highlight her unique distinction as the only artist to collaborate with Porter during his lifetime. Additional selections will include “Just One of Those Things,” “From This Moment On,” “Night and Day,” “Every Time We Say Goodbye,” and others.

Callaway says, “I am honored to be performing my Cole Porter salute to support the beautiful mission of my long-time friend, Tom Alvarez, and his business partner Dustin Klein. I love how Magic Thread Cabaret serves as an incubator to develop and nurture emerging artists who are the next shining generation of cabaret performers.”

Tom Alvarez, managing director of Magic Thread Cabaret, adds, “Dustin Klein, MTC artistic director, and I are deeply honored and grateful that a renowned entertainer of Ann's caliber is coming off the road to headline a concert on behalf of Magic Thread Cabaret and demonstrate her support of our mission to provide a creative home for rising cabaret artists.”

Tickets will be available beginning December 8.