Get Your Theater Fix With Victoria Gordon's Summer Of Showtunes!

Summer 2020 is almost here, and despite ongoing shutdowns of performing arts venues, Los Angeles-based cabaret performer Victoria Gordon is keeping the music alive with a series of online mini-concerts.

Following her successful six-show run of Victoria Gordon LIVE ON SUNDAY, a virtual cabaret series, Gordon will return to Twitch with Victoria Gordon'S SUMMER OF SHOWTUNES, a season's worth of beloved theater classics and a few surprise selections. Each show is themed; plans for the summer currently include shows dedicated to American history musicals, Disney, and the works of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

These 30 minute performances, consisting of five songs each, will take place every other Sunday starting on June 14 and continuing through the end of August. The shows air at 7:00 PM PDT and are available to watch on Vimeo the day after the performance.

Victoria Gordon LIVE ON SUNDAY, a six-concert series, began as a one-off salute to Stephen Sondheim on the composer's 90th birthday. "The Sondheim show made a lot of people really happy, and as a performer, that's what I want to do during times like this. I hope the Summer of Showtunes can bring further joy to my audience and give them the music and theater they'd otherwise be missing with venues still closed," Gordon said.

DATE: June 14 (Disney), June 28 (Salute to America), July 12 (Andrew Lloyd Webber), July 26 (Unsung Composers), August 9 (Showtunes, Not Broadway), August 23 (It Takes Two: Composing Duos)

TIME: 7:00 PM PDT (live); next day (replay)

TO WATCH: http://twitch.tv/thevictoriagordon (live)

http://vimeo.com/thevictoriagordon (replay)

