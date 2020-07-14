Gabrielle Stravelli Welcomes Lea DeLaria To THE EARLY SET

Gabrielle Stravelli - the celebrated jazz-pop vocalist and songwriter described as a "lighthouse of emotional integrity" by Downbeat and as a "quadruple threat and force to be reckoned with" by jazz icon Bob Dorough - debuted a new online talk show, "The Early Set" featuring conversations with American and international jazz artists on Wednesday, June 24th. This week, on Wednesday, July 15th at 6pm EDT, she welcomes comedian, actress and jazz vocalist Lea DeLaria to the show to discuss Lea's recordings, live performances and experiences as a jazz musician.

The Early Set is a weekly talk show dedicated to the artists who make live jazz (and more) happen in NYC and beyond. The show is hosted by vocalist and songwriter Gabrielle Stravelli and Produced by singer/actress Julie Garnyé, with the support of Birdland Jazz Club in New York City.

The Early Set aims to reveal deeper insights into the music making process and to illustrate the common ground that music provides people across boundaries. By offering "musician to musician" conversations, our guests illuminate their creative choices for viewers with a wide range of musical knowledge; from experienced musicians to those just beginning their musical journey, as well as music-loving lay people. Each week the show raises funds for a charity chosen by the featured guest.

Gabrielle Stravelli's pairing of a jazz artist's musicianship with an ability to interpret lyrics and connect with an audience has led to a richly varied career. She premiered pianist Fred Hersch's song cycle "Rooms of Light", toured the U.S. premiering Wynton Marsalis's "Abyssinian Mass", has headlined international and domestic jazz festivals and regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country's finest jazz clubs and performing arts centers.

"Dream Ago," her 2017 release which consists primarily of original material, received a rare 5- star review from Downbeat Magazine and her 2019 release "Pick Up My Pieces: Gabrielle Stravelli Sings Willie Nelson" was featured by noted music critic Will Friedwald in the WSJ and awarded the 2020 Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording.

A 2014 run of solo shows at New York's Metropolitan Room earned her a career-launching rave review in The New York Times, followed by a second Times rave for a run of shows at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2015. That same year she was chosen for the U.S. State Department's "American Music Abroad" program for which she has performed and taught throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America.

THE EARLY SET WITH Gabrielle Stravelli welcomes Lea DeLaria on Wednesday, July 15th at 6:00 PM EDT. The show is broadcast live on Youtube.com/GabrielleStravelliMusic and at Facebook.com/GabrielleStravelliMusic.

Visit www.GabrielleStravelli.com/TheEarlySet to see past episodes.

