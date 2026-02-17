Frank Dain To Reprise A CELEBRATION 24 YEARS IN THE MAKING At Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vocalist Frank Dain, newly honored with a 2026 Bistro Award for Outstanding Vocal Artistry and Cabaret Advocate, will reprise his show A Celebration 24 Years in the Making on March 1 at 3 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street, between Eighth and Ninth Avenues).

The performance coincides with the 2025 release of Dain’s second recording, I’ve Had a Love, dedicated to his late husband, Bill Sensenbrenner, and revisits selections from his 2001 debut album, I Thought About You. Dain will formally accept his Bistro Award at the ceremony on March 16 at Chelsea Table + Stage.

Don’t Tell Mama does not take reservations by phone. The venue offers a food menu and full bar. There is a $20 music charge and a $20 per person minimum (which must include two drinks). The room is cash only. Doors open at 2:15 p.m.

I’ve Had a Love is a self-released, 16-track collection drawn from the Great American Songbook, featuring works by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Comden and Green, George and Ira Gershwin, Johnny Burke, and others. Dain collaborated with longtime musical partner Kathleen Landis, who served as arranger, music director, and pianist. Landis co-produced the album with Kurt Peterson, and the recording features a roster of New York-based musicians. The album is available on Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, and through Dain’s website.

Dain has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, The Town Hall, the Waldorf Astoria, Café Pierre, the Metropolitan Room, the Laurie Beechman Theatre, Pangea, and Don’t Tell Mama. In addition to his performing career, he has worked as a graphic designer for numerous cabaret and Off-Broadway productions and has served as Editor-in-Chief of Cabaret Scenes magazine since 2003.

His debut CD, I Thought About You, features 13 songs by composers including Rodgers and Hart, Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields, and Oscar Hammerstein II. The album received national airplay and critical attention upon its release.

Dain has also appeared in regional productions of musicals including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Cabaret, The Fantasticks, Godspell, Gypsy, and Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Much Ado About Nothing. In New York, he appeared Off-Broadway in Dames at Sea.

Kathleen Landis, a pianist, arranger, and music director, has performed at Weill Recital Hall, Birdland, the Waldorf-Astoria, the Plaza, and Café Pierre, where she held a 22-year engagement as performer and music director. She studied with Argentine pianist Arminda Canteros and has performed at Steinway Hall and venues including the Knickerbocker and the Kitano Jazz Room.

Producer Kurt Peterson began his Broadway career in the revival of West Side Story at Lincoln Center and later appeared in Dear World and Follies. Through his company James William Productions, he has produced concerts and touring productions nationally and internationally.