Finn Douglas & Broadway Sessions Present Fundraiser 'Finn & Friends: The Concert'

Finn & Friends: The Concert is a walk down memory lane of Broadway Sessions and the Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Cafe. The Beechman is in jeopardy of closing its doors forever. Please help Finn raise funds to benefit this iconic venue in the heart of NYC.

The concert will feature Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose & creator/host of Broadway Sessions) with Gavin Lee (Spongebob Squarepants), Anne Brummel (Wicked), Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Woman) and Brian Ray Norris (Spongebob Squarepants).

Finn & Friends can be viewed on the Broadway Sessions YouTube Channel at tinyurl.com/FinnAndFriendsTheConcert or Finn Douglas' Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/finndouglasofficial this Sunday Dec 20th at 7pm EST. Please tune in and help celebrate The Laurie Beechman Theatre with special performances from Finn & Friends.

Donations to the West Bank Cafe can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-west-bank-cafe-and-laurie-beechman-theater