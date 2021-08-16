FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW presents Amy Jo Jackson in The Brass Menagerie on September 16th, 2021 at 9:45pm.

It's not a comeback - IT'S A RETURN! After an acclaimed downtown run in January of 2020, Amy Jo Jackson brings their signature blend of belting and the-yah-tuh to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage.

The Brass Menagerie is a campy romp through the women of Tennessee Williams...in SONG! If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear Blanche DuBois, Maggie the Cat or the Wingfields sing through their plays, wonder no longer - Amy Jo Jackson is here to bring all of the charm and vivacity, vivacity and charm that the South demands to these iconic women. Whether you're familiar with the works of Tennessee or not, you'll enjoy this ridiculous lark of a concert, taking you through such plays as A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Summer and Smoke, The Rose Tattoo, and many more, mashed up with classic songs of the musical theatre canon. With music director Brian Nash on the keys, prepare yourselves for an evening of strong drinks, strong accents, and even stronger choices.

Written and performed by Amy Jo Jackson; music direction and arrangements by Brian Nash; direction by Andrew Neisler.

Amy Jo Jackson in The Brass Menagerie plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 16th, 2021 at 9:45pm. There is a $25-60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.