Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2024

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including the cabaret convention, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Jason Robert Brown.

Tues. October 22 @ 7 pm

Linda Purl: POSSIBILITIES: SONGS OF HOPE, RISK, AND MAYBE at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: Returning to 54 Below with her brand new show, Linda Purl celebrates the spirit of adventure with songs about dreaming big, leaps of faith, indecision, and the carnival rides of our universal quest for happiness. Under the music direction of Billy Stritch, together they will take on some tunes as I Won’t Dance, Possibilities, Something Happens to Me, and Swingin’ on the Moon to put their sizzle on it for an unforgettable evening!

Read a Q&A with Linda Purl about this show.

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for $18 with no food & drink minimum (max: two per person). 54 Below encourages you to make the decision that reflects your capacity.

Tues. October 22 @ 7 pm

7 pm – Leslie Ayvazian: PORCUPINE GIRL at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: This piece was inspired by questions and uncertainties. What is necessary to create a theatrical event? How spare can we be? How can we make a play happen entirely in the imaginations of the audience? What if people didn’t have to look at the performer? What if we stripped the story of all production values: no lighting scheme, no movement? The performer stands at a music stand and reads a story. Nothing is memorized. The lights are dim. There are no slides or images, no music.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (Cash Only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Tues. October 22 @ 6 pm

"PUT ON A HAPPY FACE" – A CELEBRATION OF CHARLES STROUSE. at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Tickets available here.

What: Part of the 35th Cabaret Convention presented by the Mabel Mercer Foundation. Hosted by Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci. Featuring Karen Akers, Ann Anello, Ari Axelrod, Danny Bacher, Leanne Borghesi, The DTM Dial Tones, Bryce Edwards, Tovah Feldshuh, Penny Fuller, Anita Gillette, Maude Maggart, Karen Mason, Madalynn Mathews, Marilyn Maye, Marieann Meringolo, MOIPEI, Marissa Mulder, Lee Roy Reams, Craig Rubano, Marta Sanders, Those Girls, Lumiri Tubo.

Price: Tickets start at $25.

Fri. October 25 & Sat. October 26 @ 7 pm

BETH LEAVEL SINGS SONDHEIM at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel is back to light up the stage at 54 Below with a brand new show celebrating the great Stephen Sondheim!

You know Beth and her show-stopping belt from such beloved Broadway hits as The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone. After several sold out 54 Below engagements, Beth is delighted, terrified, and thrilled to now bring Sondheim’s brilliance to 54 Below. Let the storytelling begin.

Price: Tickets start at $84 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Fri. October 25 @ 7 pm & 9:30 pm

Reeve Carney: THE REEVEY HORROR RADIO SHOW at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: Grammy Award Winning Singer-Songwriter and Actor, Reeve Carney returns to The Green Room 42 on Friday, October 25th at 7 pm AND 9:30 pm bringing his one-man cabaret “The Reevey Horror Radio Show”. Come ring in Spooky Season with a collection of some of Reeve Carney’s favorite Spooktacular hits from stage and screen presented in his unique one-man Cabaret style!

The show will also be livestreamed.

Price: Tickets start at $41.75 + $5.42 in fees for side/back seating. Tickets for the livestream are $21.75 + $4.82 in fees. There is no food or drink minimum at Green Room 42

Fri. October 25 @ 8 pm

JASON ROBERT BROWN ft. Heather Headley, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Shoshana Bean, Raúl Esparza, J. Harrison Ghee, and Members of Orchestra of St. Luke's at Carnegie Hall

Tickets available here.

What: Presented by Creative Partners Productions and Live Nation, three-time Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown presents selections from his acclaimed musicals, featuring the voices of Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Hell's Kitchen), J. Harrison Ghee (Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil), Heather Headley (The Lion King, Aida), Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Parade) and more. Members of Orchestra of St. Luke's accompany with their virtuosic 22-piece ensemble.

Price: Tickets start at $69.50

Sat. October 26 @ 7 pm

Lorna Dallas: SNAPSHOTS at Chelsea Table + Stage

Tickets available here.

What: Lorna Dallas, one of cabaret’s most cherished artists and the recipient of a special 2020 Bistro Award for “Consummate Cabaret Artistry” brings her unanimously acclaimed new show, “Snapshots” to Chelsea Table and Stage. “Snapshots” is yet another dazzling display of Ms. Dallas’ formidable prowess as both an actress and a vocalist, interspersing soaring song with personal stories (the “snapshots") from her life and career on both sides of the Atlantic. Musically, the program is diverse and daring, offering well known gems along with rarities from some of the finest songwriters on either shore: Marvin Hamlisch, Kander and Ebb, Stephen Sondheim, Maury Yeston, Maltby and Shire, Jerry Herman and Ivor Novello. The evening has been devised by her long time award-winning collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director Christopher Denny (who also serves as the show’s mercurial accompanist.) “Snapshots” is further musical proof of Ms. Dallas’ dedication to “consummate cabaret artistry” and, therefore, should not be missed.

Price: Tickets start at $23.18 including fees plus a $20 food/drink minimum per person.

Sat. October 26 @ 7:30 pm & Sun. October 27 @ 2 pm

Lyrics & Lyricists: COCKEYED OPTIMIST: WHERE HAMMERSTEIN FOUND HIS HOPE at 92NY

Tickets available here.

What: Oscar Hammerstein II, in collaboration with Richard Rodgers and others before him, created some of musical theater’s most iconic shows and enduring songs. Beloved for their simplicity, sentiment, and heart, Hammerstein’s lyrics have also at times been under-appreciated for those very qualities.

In this all-new Lyrics & Lyricists show, Tony nominees Dick Scanlan and Malcolm Gets take a fresh look at the soul and spirit of the man behind the seemingly simple lyrics – one with a keen understanding of human nature, and ahead of his time in his commitment to social justice and multiculturalism. Through a deep dive into the wide-ranging source material that captivated and inspired Hammerstein (a Cherokee-authored play, a German film, a feminist novel) – resulting in masterworks from Oklahoma! to The Sound of Music to Carousel to Show Boat and more – we celebrate the complexity of the American Songbook optimist who explored the dark but always saw the light.

Price: Tickets start at $40

