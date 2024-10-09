Interview: Linda Purl Is Full of POSSIBILITIES at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Linda Purl, best known for her work “Happy Days,” “Matlock,” and “The Office,” returns to 54 Below with Possibilities: Songs of Hope, Risk, and Maybe.

Returning to 54 Below with her brand-new show, Linda Purl celebrates the spirit of adventure with songs about dreaming big, leaps of faith, indecision, and the carnival rides of our universal quest for happiness. Under the music direction of Billy Stritch, together they will take on some tunes as “I Won’t Dance,” “Possibilities,” “Something Happens to Me,” and “Swingin’ on the Moon” to put their sizzle on it for an unforgettable evening!

Purl will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass, Ray Marchica on drums and Billy Stritch on piano.

We spoke about the upcoming show and the process behind putting it together with collaborators Tedd Firth and Deborah Grace Winer.

Where did the idea for doing a show about possibilities come from?

My shows, I’m so incredibly fortunate to say, are built in a huddle of three. Tedd Firth, Deborah Grace Winer and moi. This will be our, well now I've lost count…eighth show together (?) over 16 years, so we have a patina, a shorthand, a delicious knowing. Usually, I come up with a theme... pretty sure I came up with this one and if I didn’t, I’m stealing credit for it.

At our first huddle, each of us comes up with a far from complete starter list of tunes to consider which amounts to a smorgasbord of goodies. I usually have a few feels I’d like to include…inspirations of textures or grooves from different artists’ recordings on tunes other than the ones I’ve compiled. Those go onto the buffet as well for mix and match possibilities.

What are you most looking forward to about the show?

Hearing Tedd’s arrangements for the first time. They are always filled with originality and emotional articulations, new heights that open new doors of the heart.



What was the process of putting the set list together like?

Well…facing the assembled buffet, we tuck in…playing each tune. We toss many, keep some... but the process then of course inspires or perhaps informs additional tunes to try. Then, jigsaw puzzle-like, the running order is built. Usually there is a hole in the arc... those one or two missing tunes. Finding them is a treasure hunt. Fortunately for me, Tedd and Deborah both have an encyclopedic knowledge of tunes and they mine their own good memory banks to find just the right missing gems. I do my best…but they are the masters. There is of course also the patter. I come up with what we’ve now taken to calling the “splat draft” of the chatter between tunes, driven by the theme. Then Deborah rushes in to save the day, making sense of my jumbled thoughts... crafting, editing as if by magic. In the end, we go back and forth on an edit... that’s the thing about working with big, beautiful talents such as Tedd and Deb. Neither of them have egos…so it’s never about who found the tune or final patter... it IS about, collectively, trying to get it right.

What does the idea of possibility mean to you?

We’re calling this show, Possibilities…Songs of Hope, Risk and Maybe. One of the myriad things I love about the art form of cabaret is its elasticity. There’s room for everyone, every style, every statement. It is intimate, hopefully reveals something about the performers, something that can be shared and that makes people connect. So... back to the word “possibilities.” It’s one way to sum up life, right? For each of us, it’s filled with aspirations, potential, potential outcomes both failed and realized and across the quantum spectrum of past, present and future. We’re living in a moment of tremendous possibilities in terms of the world at large as well, so I suppose... as I ramble on... the whole concept of possibilities has companioned my thinking process mightily over these last couple of years most especially.



Has there been a particular time in your life when you took a big risk for something and it paid off?

Oh, I’ve done ridiculous things like skydive and rock climb, but I’d say anyone who has set their compass points on being an artist has taken a risk. I’ve been lucky. My chutes opened, my ropes held and even with all the ups and downs of an actor’s journey I have to say the pay off has been worth the continuing risk. The treasure of colleagues and life lessons learned are of inestimable value.



What have you been listening to lately?

Kurt Elling (always), Samara Joy, Irene Krall, classical composer extraordinaire Hugh McElyea, Bach, Bill Carlap, Brad Mehldau, Tom Misch. The list goes on. I’ve just read and recommend Renee Fleming’s book Music and Mind. It speaks to thrilling new science on the benefits of listening to music. Ergo, I’m listening to more music these days.



Aside from this show, what's coming up next for you?

A film noire thriller due out in 2025 called Hollywood Grit. Concerts in London, Italy and Mexico. Weeeeee! Many boxes. My partner Patrick Duffy and I just decamped from living in the west to being back in LA. All three of our grown boys live there and we want to have the over for dinner and do their laundry. Patrick's and my little company selling sourdough starter, Duffy’s Dough, has exciting news for next summer but darn it we’re not allowed to talk about it just yet.



Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Thank you for doing this interview. I don’t think there is a performer alive who doesn’t worry about earning an audience. I sure do. SO appreciate you sharing your audience with me. Here’s an unabashed plea to your readers to please come to our show, October 22 and 54 Below. Wonderful Billy Stritch will be at the helm on keys and the sublime Ray Marchica on drums, Steve Doyle on bass. Yummy.

Tickets to Linda Purl's Possibilities on October 22nd are available on 54 Below's website.

Learn more about Linda Purl on her website at www.lindapurl.com.

