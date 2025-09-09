Rosenblum Family to Debut All-Original Cabaret At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



How many families can boast four songwriters with a combined twelve original musicals? The Green Room 42 will present married musical theater songwriters Joanne Sydney Lessner and Joshua Rosenblum, their son Julian Rosenblum and daughter Phoebe Zara in “A Very Rosenblum Cabaret” on September 27, 2025, at 7 PM. The tight-knit family of four will perform their original songs, trading off on vocals, piano, guitar, bass and drums. The program will also feature Julian's wife, Sabrina Karlin, with special guests Ellis Gage and Amy Hughlett.

Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $19.

Lessner and Rosenblum's musicals include Prospect Theater Company's Einstein's Dreams (Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics), Fermat's Last Tango (The York Theatre), Garbo and Me (Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, London), and the forthcoming Appalachian Hanukkah. In addition, Rosenblum has conducted 13 Broadway shows, including the recent revival of Into the Woods. Lessner has appeared on Broadway in Cyrano – The Musical and regionally at Weston Theater Company and Skylight Music Theatre.

Julian Rosenblum wrote book, music and lyrics for Bohemian Progeny, named Best Musical of the 2022-2023 Season by theater critic Peter Filichia. Singer/Songwriter Phoebe Zara performs regularly at Mercury Lounge, Bowery Electric and Arlene's Grocery, among others, and her debut album Tomorrow Problems is available on all streaming platforms.