FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE Comes to the Laurie Beechman Tonight

Acclaimed singer Erin Leddy (Anything Goes) and award winning film and stage actor Tim Realbuto (Yes) will bring FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE to the Laurie Beechman Theatre tonight, February 13th, at 7:00 PM.

The concert, which celebrates some of Broadway and pop's greatest love songs just in time for Valentine's Day, will benefit the Australian Red Cross and WIRES Australian Wildlife Relief.

Leddy and Realbuto will be joined on stage by Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee Nikki Blonsky (Hairspray), Joshua Colley (Newsies), Nick Gaswirth (The Great Comet), Laurissa "Lala" Romain (South Pacific), Mavis Simpson-Ernst (Evita), Michael William Nigro (NBC's The Sound of Music Live!), Natalie Ballenger (West Side Story), Jianzi Colon-Soto (The Wrong Box), Jana Geyer (The Rainbow Fish), and Hannah Howzdy (Assassins). Music direction is by Morgan Morse (Southern Comfort), with a band that includes Morse, Magda Kress, and Joshua Priest.

Tickets are available at the door and online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10500628. $15 tickets are available by using code LOVE15

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs at the West Bank Cafe (407 West 42nd Street, NYC).





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You