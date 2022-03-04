FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW to Host Celebration Concert in Honor of Elton John's 75th Birthday

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Elton John's 75th Birthday Celebration Concert on March 23, 2022. Artists across New York come together to celebrate Sir Elton John's 75th birthday at Feinstein's/54 Below. Elton John's music and flair have influenced generations of artists on the charts and onstage since the '70s. Featuring music from his prolific career as a pop/rock star and a Broadway composer of shows like Aida, Billy Elliot, and Disney's The Lion King, performed by a cast of all-star artists who love him. Conceived by Sandy Sahar Gooen, a multidisciplinary artist and lifelong Elton John nerd.

The artists that will be performing include Sandy Sahar Gooen (Just Keep Gooen at The Green Room 42), Cory Alexander (Rebel Rebel, The Many Lives of David Bowie), David Beran (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder at the Stage Theater), Marissa Ghavami (The Gift of Christmas), Z Infante (Alice By Heart, Paramount's School of Rock), Karla Liriano (Actor Therapy), Marilyn Monhoe, Phanesia Pharel (Black Girl Joy), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, The Lion King), Sean Stephens (Camp Morning Wood), Joseph C. Townsend (Work in Progress: The Next Generation of New Writers), TUCKER (Saturday Night Live), and JP Viernes (Billy Elliot in the 1st National Tour of Billy Elliot).

The rest of the Music Team/Pianists are Matthew Berzon, (Twelfth Night by Shaina Taub, Broadbend, Arkansas), Michael Carmine Di Bianco, (Stage and Screen) and Alexander Greenberg, (Unknown Soldier)

Elton John's 75th Birthday Celebration Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 23, 2022. There is a $30-40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

