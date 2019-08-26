Errolyn Healy Returns to 54 Below with New Show

Aug. 26, 2019  
Recording artist Errolyn Healy will be returning to 54 Below to bring her concert Swing & a Miss to 54 Below.

Errolyn Healy and Cris O'Bryon (Bonnie & Clyde - LJ Playhouse) return to East Coast and 54 Below after their 2018 sold out concert by sliding in with another brand new show, SWING AND A MISS, featuring some of the best tunesmiths around from Broadway to jazz to American Song Book favorites (reimagined in a jazz/swing vein) while backed by the perfect combo of piano, drums, bass, and horn! Joined by special guest performer Michael McCorry Rose (A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, WICKED/ANASTASIA) and directed/produced by Ashley Griffin (FOREVER DEADWARD, HAMLET,) this show will take you for a delightful trip around the basses in the game of life. Come swing with us!

Swing & a Misswill perform at 54 Below (254 West 54thSt, 10019) on Thursday, October 17, 2019 @ 9:30pm.

For tickets please visit: 54below.com/events/errolyn-healy-cris-obryon/ or Call: 646-476-3551

Tickets range in price from $25-$75 with a $25 food and drink minimum. A three course prix fixe will be offered for $68. All proceeds will benefit Everytown for Gun Safety. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

