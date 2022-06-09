Emily Skinner Brings 'A Broad With A Broad, Broad Mind' To Feinstein's/54 Below

Tony Award Nominee, EMILY SKINNER (The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway, Side Show, The Full Monty) returns by popular demand in her critically acclaimed musical carnival ride of a show.

"Every person who was lucky enough to see A BROAD WITH A BROAD BROAD MIND will carry the experience with them into the future, and every person who is smart enough to get a ticket to the next performance will benefit from the same fate." - Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Hilarious and surprising, embracing everything from bacon to Mae West to poignant ballads, this award-winning Theater Star celebrates her abandonment of self-edit and her quest to emerge from pandemic lockdown as her most authentic self.

Reunited with her Musical Director, John Fisher, EMILY SKINNER will once again lay out all of her quarantine feelings on the Cabaret table in her latest solo performance at Feinstein's/54 Below!

EMILY SKINNER in "A Broad With A Broad, Broad Mind" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) June 30th, July 1st, and July 2nd. There is a $50-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.