Education: Scott Evan Davis & Laurel Harris To Offer Youth-Oriented Performance Workshop I AM

Songwriter Scott Evan Davis announced this week that he has created a workshop for young people looking for a new learning experience and a chance to expand their performance horizons. His program, based on one of his own compositions, is titled I AM - A VIRTUAL SONG CYCLE MASTERCLASS, and will provide the participants with a chance to work with Davis and Laurel Harris of JAGGED LITTLE PILL. The workshop, which is accepting registrants now, will begin on January 9th - all details appear below. On the subject of what led him to devise this workshop, Mr. Davis offers: "I really wanted to create a performance opportunity for young performers so I created this 8-week song cycle masterclass with my friend Laurel Harris. I'm using one of my songs called "I Am" and structuring it with monologues and other songs. I'm hiring a playwright to write monologues based on the kids' experiences. I really wanted to be able to pay a writer to write."

The 8-week song cycle workshop is for young performers (ages 11-18) who are looking for a unique virtual performing opportunity and who want to bring their performance skills to the next level.

Actors will work with Broadway's Laurel Harris (Wicked, Jagged Little Pill, Beautiful) and award-winning composer/lyricist Scott Evan Davis, rehearsing a song cycle including monologues and songs, building towards a live virtual performance. A professional casting director will be brought in during our last rehearsal, for feedback.

Songs will be chosen based on each performer, and the actors will work with a professional playwright to create monologues based on their own personal experiences.

Participants will work masterclass style on song performance, advanced acting and film techniques, choreography as well as having a private recording session.

When: Saturdays 2-3:30 starting January 6th for 8 weeks.

Rate: 525 per student (optional payment plan)

Requirements: a good internet connection, headphones, and google chrome.

Space is limited so register today at

https://scottevandavis.com/songcyclemasterclass

Laurel Harris is currently in the company of JAGGED LITTLE PILL on Broadway. Before that, she was the Elphaba standby in WICKED on Broadway. She toured the country as Elphaba and was with both touring companies for a total of 3 years. Other Broadway credits include BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, EVITA, and IN TRANSIT. Regionally, she played the Baker's Wife in INTO THE WOODS at North Carolina Theatre, in addition to Star to Be in ANNIE. She spent a summer at American Repertory Theatre performing in JAGGED LITTLE PILL pre-Broadway, and 2 seasons in NYC's RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR. A graduate from the University of Michigan, she received a BFA in Musical Theatre and a Minor in Spanish. She is passionate about teaching acting and song interpretation and you can find her on Empoweringtheartist.com or Broadwayplus.com. She is also an avid baker, dog lover, and major social and environmental justice-seeker!! Follow her journey on Instagram at @laurelnyc

Scott Evan Davis is a multi-award-winning Composer and Lyricist based in NYC. After working as an actor around the U.S., he began composing in 2010. Davis has since gained international recognition in the worlds of musical theatre and cabaret. Scott has performed concerts of his music at Birdland Jazz Club in NYC, The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as well as London, Dublin, Australia, and all around the U.S. His songs have been performed at Feinstein's 54 Below, The Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama's, The Duplex, as well as internationally in high schools and colleges.



Scott's debut album, Cautiously Optimistic, features Broadway talents such as Liz Callaway, Faith Prince, Daniel Reichard, Nikki Renee Daniels as well as others from the worlds of Broadway and cabaret. In the Huffington Post review of Cautiously Optimistic, David Finkle listed Scott among five "must-see and must know" emerging writers. His second album NEXT, released in 2016, features performers such as Karen Mason, Robert Cuccioli, Joshua Colley, Derek Klena, and Lisa Howard.

In addition to the upcoming Indigo, Scott's theatre work includes two theatrical revues of his songs, Picture Perfect, which debuted at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival in Australia and was subsequently performed in London's West End at the St. James Theatre, and Fragments, premiering in NYC in June 2018. His musical Powerful Day, which was written with and for autistic children at PS94 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, won Musical Theatre International's prestigious Courage in Theatre Award. Recently, these students were selected to attend the Junior Theatre Festival and won the Spirit of Theatre Award as well as an award for Best Ensemble. Scott's work with the students of PS94 was featured in a segment on CBS News, as well as a feature-length documentary called Spectrum of Hope, produced by Musical Theatre International. (MTI)

Scott's most known song, "If the World Only Knew," has been viewed almost 300,000 times on YouTube for its social message. It's been covered countless times, including performances at Broadway's Gershwin Theater and at Australia's 2017 Schools Spectacular.