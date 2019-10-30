Edmund Bagnell, Singing Violinist Of Well-Strung Brings New Solo Show To Feinstein's/54 Below

Edmund Bagnell, 1st Violinist & vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well-Strung, will star in the New York premiere of He Plays The Violin at Feinstein's/54 Below on Nov. 25 at 9:30 PM. The show is being developed by New Works Provincetown at The Art House this fall and includes a brand new song written for Mr. Bagnell by Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens & War Paint). Through stories and song, the evening celebrates all things music, from classical to standards and from pop to Broadway, and of course with a good dose of fiddle thrown in. This piece shows a different side of Edmund Bagnell in this personal and uplifting journey through music, and is written by and starring Edmund Bagnell, conceived by Mark Cortale, music directed by Matt Aument and directed by Michael Schiralli.

Edmund Bagnell in He Plays The Violin plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) November 25, 2019. There is a $25-$35 (Premiums $60) cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Edmund played Tobias in the first national tour of Sweeney Todd directed by John Doyle. Recent credits include Rich in The Last Cyclist (Off Broadway), Toby in Gian Carlo Menotti's The Medium (Off Broadway), Charlie Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Summer Theater of New Canaan), Charlie in The Big Holiday Broadcast of 1959 written by Joanna Gleason (Fairfield Theater Company), and Oramel Howland in The Great Unknown written by Jim Wann (Pump Boys and Dinettes) and Bill Hauptman (Big River) as a part of NYMF. Other Credits include, Tom Sawyer in Big River (STONC), Enoch Snow Jr. in Carousel (Barrington Stage Company), Stewart Smalls in Band Geeks (Ars Nova NYC), Huck Finn in The Adventures of... (Cotton Hall Theater), and Dennis in Smoke on the Mountain (CHT). A native of South Carolina, Edmund is happy living life in the Big Apple.

About Feinstein's 54 Below: Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

About Mark Cortale: Mark Cortale (Producer) co-produced the critically acclaimed new Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get by Mark Sonnenblick at The York Theatre last October which recently received 2 Drama Desk and 3 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Best Musical. He produced Deconstructing Patti on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS starring Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky. Mark created the Broadway @ concert series in 2011 at The Art House in Provincetown where he serves as Producing Artistic Director. The series, featuring creative partner Seth Rudetsky as music director and host, had its eighth season this past summer and guest artists over the years have included Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Megan Mulllally, Christine Ebersole and Jessie Mueller. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to cities that include Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Herbst Theater and Scottsdale @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts. In the 2018/19 the series launched at The Town Hall in New York City with six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. This season the series will launch at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston with Jessie Mueller & Seth Rudetsky. Mark produced the feature film Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads and also produces the singing string quartet Well-Strung, which he co-founded. Info at www.markcortalepresents.com.





