Drew Gasparini Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below In November

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents SAME, SAME BUT DIFFERENT: The Songs of Drew Gasparini, an evening of music, reflection and friendship from Drew Gasparini, composer of the Broadway-bound The Karate Kid, It's Kind of a Funny Story, and Skittles Commercial: the Broadway Musical. The performance on Monday, November 1 will also be livestreamed, making it accessible to fans all over the world.

"To know me is to know that I'm always looking for an excuse to celebrate, and man if this isn't a moment for celebration. We made it. We can finally emerge from our cocoons to clink glasses, hug one another, and belt our faces off. If that isn't a reason to party, I don't know what is."

It will be an intimate show to commemorate this moment of re-connection featuring just Drew, his longtime collaborator Justin Goldner, and a band. The evening is produced by Erica Rotstein and Carly Heitner.

SAME, SAME BUT DIFFERENT plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 1, 2021 at 9:45pm. Tickets start at $35 to attend in person, or $15 to view the livestream. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.54Below.com. Please note that after 4pm on the day of performance, in-person tickets are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Drew Gasparini is a composer & lyricist currently developing a number of new stage musicals including The Karate Kid with Robert Mark Kamen, It's Kind of a Funny Story with Alex Brightman (Universal Stage Productions), Night Shift with Babaloo Mandel and Lowell Ganz (Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures), and The Whipping Boy with Brightman. His work includes Skittles Commercial: the Broadway Musical, We Aren't Kids Anymore, and Everything in its Place: The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers, and his music was featured on the NBC television series "SMASH". Drew can often be found sharing the stage with his talented sisters, Kasie and Chloe, performing their signature brand of folk pop as Saint Adeline; with his teacher Louis Sacco performing re-interpretations of jazz standards as "Louis & Drew"; or with his three best friends-Broadway's Alex Brightman, F. Michael Haynie, and Andrew Kober-performing obscene comedy as The (M)orons. An educator at heart, Drew has taught master classes for students around the world. He is signed with Concord Music Publishing, his sheet music is available for purchase at www.NewMusicalTheatre.com, and his albums are available on iTunes. www.thedrewgasparini.com @drewgasparini