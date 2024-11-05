Doris Dear's 10th Anniversary Christmas Special To Feature Two Special Guests

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate the holidays in spectacular style with *Doris Dear's 10th Anniversary Christmas Special* on December 13 and 14 at 7 PM at the iconic Triad Theater! Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, will be bringing her annual holiday cheer, musical delights, and nostalgia to the stage alongside a cast of top-tier performers for two magical nights of yuletide fun.

This year's special includes two very exciting guest stars:

**December 13 - Augie Haas**

Doris is thrilled to welcome world-renowned trumpeter **Augie Haas** as her special guest on December 13th. Augie has released five albums under his co-founded label Playtime Music, including *The Llama Doing It Augie Style*, *Baby Jazz*, *Endless*, and his latest release *Have We Met?*. An accomplished author, Augie has self-published the book *Build Your Range* for both trumpet and trombone, which has gained international success. As one of the most in-demand trumpet players in New York City, Augie has collaborated with legendary artists such as Harry Connick Jr., the Maria Schneider Orchestra, the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, and the Gil Evans Project, and has been a regular member of the Radio City Orchestra and *Aladdin* on Broadway. Doris Dear can't wait to share the stage with this talented artist for an unforgettable evening.

**December 14 - Sean Harkness**

On December 14th, **Sean Harkness**, the world-renowned guitarist, will join Doris for a night of musical magic. Harkness has garnered multiple prestigious awards, including Outstanding Instrumentalist at the Backstage Bistro Awards, six MAC Awards, and accolades from BroadwayWorld. With several albums to his name, he has graced the covers of Walden Guitars' 2011 and 2012 catalogs, and his work has been featured in *Cabaret Scenes* magazine. A fan favorite, Harkness returns to the stage alongside Doris after many memorable appearances in past shows.

Join Doris Dear and an extraordinary cast of stars for an unforgettable night of holiday cheer, laughter, and musical magic at the *10th Anniversary Christmas Special*! This annual NYC tradition has become a highlight of the season, with Doris, America's Perfect Housewife, bringing warmth, joy, and heartfelt memories to the stage.

The lineup this year is more dazzling than ever, featuring an all-star roster of acclaimed performers ready to deliver a spectacular night of holiday classics and spirited surprises. Guests include the brilliant **Leslie Carrara-Rudolph**, the soulful **Cooper daSilva**, the dynamic quartet **Those Girls**, Broadway's own **Jana Robbins**, the ever-charming **Meg Flather**, the enchanting **Anna Anderson**, and opera star **Emily Kate Gentile**. Together, under the expert direction of award-winning musical maestro **Blake Allen**, they will create a holiday celebration that sparkles with joy and nostalgia.

As Cabaret Scenes Magazine raved, "She was the perfect hostess for this delicious Christmas party." And Downtown Magazine agrees, calling her "the Pied Piper of Christmas." For a decade, Doris has captivated audiences, filling them with the holiday spirit, and this year promises to be her best yet.

Doris Dear herself shared her excitement, saying, *"The holidays are a time for gathering, laughing, and remembering those we love. For me, it's about sharing that with our audience and creating a family together in that room. I can't wait to celebrate with all these wonderful artists and everyone who joins us-it's a magical time!"*

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Doris Dear world, this special night will have something for everyone, from heartfelt musical moments to unexpected laughs. Get ready to raise a glass, sing along, and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit like never before. Come experience the magic, joy, and love of the season with Doris and her cast of exceptional talents.

